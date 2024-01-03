Who is Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper's fiancé?

If you're a fan of podcasts, then you might recognise the name Alex Cooper and heard of her hit show, Call Her Daddy. But, did you know that Alex is engaged?

If this is the first you're hearing about it, clearly the time has come for you to meet Matt Kaplan. Like, not in real life, that would be weird.

But, from when they met to his previous girlfriends and more, here is everything you need to know about Alex Cooper's fiancé.

They met through Zoom

While the rest of us were accidentally revealing the horrifying state of our apartments to our co-workers thanks to Zoom, Alex managed to find a whole entire relationship on it.

Alex initially kept her relationship private and referred to Matt only as "Mr. Sexy Zoom Man" when they first started dating.

Here's this cuteness ^ if you want to watch Alex sort through the complicated emotions of someone saying "I love you" while knowing you feel the same way but also low-key spiraling.

Matt is a successful CEO

Specifically of production company Ace Entertainment! Before joining Ace, Matt – who grew up in Los Angeles – worked for Blumhouse, CBS, and also Lionsgate.

One of the projects he's best known for getting off the ground? That would be be To All the Boys I've Loved Before. He also produced the 2023 rom-com Love at First Sight, based on The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith.

Matt and Alex have a media company

It's called Trending (which is a genius name), and it'll be the parent company of both Call Her Daddy, Ace Entertainment, and – per Variety – "the couple’s future investments in Gen Z cultural events, commerce and community. "

Matt proposed to Alex in the sweetest way

In short, he told Alex they were doing a photoshoot at her home but actually set up a scavenger hunt and then popped the question amid a sea of candles. And her two dogs were there. I mean!

It was gorge!

About the proposal, Alex told W Magazine, "each room in the house had a different theme. The kitchen, for example, had over 30 framed photos of our firsts – first date, first trip to Santa Barbara, first time we got a dog together.

"Every room had photos or mementos that we’d collected throughout our time together. The last clue was a glass of champagne and a card that said, 'Meet me down by the Buddha.' The woman who lived here before us put this huge, 500-pound Buddha in the courtyard, and we’re convinced we can’t take it out – that’s such bad luck.

"He was down there with our two dogs in little bow ties. He got down on one knee and said, 'You’re my soulmate, the love of my life. You make me a better man. Please do me the honor of marrying me.' I like, blacked out. I think I said yes at first. It was very surreal."

And yes, there's a video:

Matt has some famous exes

Matt and The Vampire Diaries star Claire Holt got married in 2016 and split right before their one-year wedding anniversary.

Before that, Matt dated none other than Ashley Olsen when he was a student at Columbia (and happened to be quarterback of their football team).

