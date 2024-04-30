Call the Midwife reveals new details on series 14 in exciting update – see announcement

Filming for series 14 of Call the Midwife is officially underway. The show's official Instagram account shared the news, along with further details about the upcoming season.

Alongside a photo of the Turner family, including Stephen McGann and Laura Main, the show revealed that production on the Christmas special and new series has begun. "It's happening!! We've just received the iconic clapperboard shot hot from the set of Call the Midwife, where our intrepid team have begun the first day's filming for the new Christmas special and the FOURTEENTH series!!" the caption read.

"And what better way to open up the new season than with the Turners Shelagh (Laura Main), Patrick (Stephen McGann), and their children May (April Rae Hoang) and Angela (Alice Brown) in the cosy festive turner home," it continued.

The caption also revealed that the upcoming Christmas special, which is set in the year 1969, marks a "a poignant turning point" before the show moves into the 70s.

Series 14 is set in the 1970s (Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

Writer and executive producer Heidi Thomas gave an idea of what fans can expect from the new episodes. "After all these years, I still get butterflies every time I see the first clapperboard picture from the set," she said. "Series 14 is set in 1970, launching us into an exciting new decade. We can't wait to bring you another season full of touching, exciting, emotional stories from Nonnatus House."

MORE CALL THE MIDWIFE

The caption concluded: "And BOY do we have some stories for you! We cannot WAIT to show you what's coming. Call the Midwife returns with a brand new Christmas Special, and Series 14 in 2025."

The announcement comes just over a week after Helen George confirmed that she would be returning to the drama for its 14th season.

Trixie decided to leave Poplar for New York in the series 13 finale (Neal Street Productions/Olly Courtney)

Taking to Instagram earlier this month, the actress reshared a post from makeup supervisor Mariella Bob Spoto, who posted footage of Helen filming a scene for the new series. The clip sees Helen's character Trixie walking down the steps of Nonnatus House in a stylish black and white coat and dark shades.

Helen penned: "Series 14 awaits…"

Trixie's future in Poplar was left uncertain at the end of series 13 after she made the decision to join her husband, Matthew Alyward, in New York.

Matthew, who is played by Olly Rix, had relocated to the Big Apple earlier in the series in the hopes of resolving his financial issues.

Trixie was initially frustrated by Matthew's decision but was determined to make her marriage work. In a phone conversation with her husband, she said: "I'm coming out to join you."

Helen George stars alongside Olly Rix in the show (Neal Street Productions/Olly Coutrney)

While we don't know what's in store for the couple, HELLO! understands that the door is being left open for actor Olly.

Meanwhile, Helen kept her cards close to her chest when asked about her future in the drama during an appearance on The One Show in January.

"Look, you have to keep watching until the end of the series. Just see how the character evolves this series and then let's see what happens in the future," she said, adding: "But I love this show dearly."

Call the Midwife is available on BBC iPlayer.