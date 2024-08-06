Call the Midwife's Helen George ups the ante in ultra daring lace dress

Helen George attends the London launch of "The King And I" at The Savoy Hotel on November 27, 2023 in London, England (Joe Maher,Getty)

Helen George has been spending the summer in Puglia, Italy, and the Call the Midwife actress looked sensational in a post she shared on her social media.

Posing with friends and sharing the "wonderful" time she'd had in the gorgeous European destination, Helen was stunning in a floor-length black lace gown.

The 40-year-old, who is known for her role as Nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC midwifery drama, styled the gorgeous dress with black pointed stiletto heals and her hair in loose waves.

Helen George shared photos from her recent trip to Italy (Instagram)

Helen's dress was lace throughout with a sheer slip underneath and sparkling diamante detailing across the low-cut front.

In the caption on Instagram, the mother-of-two shared: "Puglia with my wonderful friends thank you @yvette_robinson_ and @yvette_robinson_ for such a wonderful trip and my best friends, husbands - @ryspeaks and @oliverthorntonhome for being wonderful and the best travelling pals a gal could wish for."

Fans were loving the series of summer snaps. One person wrote in the comment section: "Could you be any more adorable?!!" Another said: "Beautiful, you look so happy." A third commented: "Love this for you."

Helen posted not only photos of their glamorous evening but also of the other exciting antics they had while in the Med.

The Call the Midwife actress was enjoying time away with her pals (Instagram)

The BBC star looked fresh-faced and stunning in a selfie on a boat alongside her close pal, while another showed her and another friend partying the night away in a club with a drink in hand.

Helen's Puglia content didn't stop there, she also previously posted a photo on her Stories of her rocking a daring white bikini top as she celebrated enjoying a beach day with her close friend, Yvette Robinson.

"So excited you are in Puglia at last!" she captioned the snap, tagging Helen.

Meanwhile, her stint in mainland Europe has come amid continued filming for the 14th series of Call the Midwife.

Following the series 13 finale, which saw Trixie promising to reunite with her husband, Matthew, in New York, the character's fate was left up in the air.

Helen has been loving life in Italy (Instagram)

But, in an unexpected twist, the show's official Instagram account revealed that Helen had been filming scenes for the 14th instalment, suggesting that Trixie is in no rush to leave Poplar.

While Helen is poised to return, Olly Rix – who portrayed her on-screen husband, Matthew – has not been spotted on set, and recently landed a role on another BBC show.