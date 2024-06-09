Call not to disturb birds amid rise in hatchings

Gull chicks are among the young birds that need care each year [MANXSPCA]

People have been reminded not to disturb nesting birds in the Isle of Man's hedgerows.

It comes as Manx Wild Bird Aid reported a steep rise in the number of young birds being brought into its aviary over the past week.

The charity has seen 62 juveniles arrive in need of care, compared to 38 in the week before, amid more people "out and about" during the TT.

Founder David Cole that meant there was more chance of people spotting birds in need, as the time of year often saw a rise in juveniles coming out of nests and "getting into trouble".

Mr Cole said while people should not trim hedges between March and September, it was important to check for nesting birds before doing any work on or around one.

If there is a nest, the advice is to leave the hedge and not disturb the area.

That was echoed by ManxSPCA, which has also seen a rise in reports of young birds in need of help.

Animal care officer, Emma Hartmann, who said it was important to remember that under the Wildlife Act 1990 it was against the law to deliberately disturb a nest.

Sparrows, blackbirds, thrushes, swifts and swallows were among the species nesting at the moment, she said.

She said while bird nesting tends to occur from early April to the end of July, some species like pigeons nest all year round.

The charity's general manager Juana Warburton, said the advice to the public for all young animals was to "watch and wait", and if the parents were tending to it and it did not look in danger leave it within its natural environment.

However, if a bird was thought to be injured it should be taken "straight to the vet" where it would be treated "free of charge", Ms Warburton added.

