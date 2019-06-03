'When Calls the Heart' Fans Are Extremely Divided After the Finale Last Night

From Good Housekeeping

The When Calls the Heart season 6 finale aired on the Hallmark Channel Sunday night.

The last scene of the episode saw Elizabeth Thornton seemingly choose Lucas over Nathan, but then appear to rethink her decision.

Now, fans are split over wanting Elizabeth to be with Nathan or Lucas.

Are you Team Nathan or Team Lucas?

It's the super-tough question most Hearties are asking themselves following the When Calls the Heart season 6 finale on Sunday night. The last episode of the season left off with Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) choosing to dance with Lucas (Chris McNally) while also dramatically locking eyes with Nathan (Kevin McGarry). As a result, Hearties are now taking sides.

Of course, Team Nathan folks are aren't happy with Elizabeth's decision. "Anyone else feel bitter that Elizabeth @erinkrakow chose to dance with Lucas over Nathan?!" one fan tweeted. "Ahh I really wanted her to pick Nathan, not Lucas??? Ugh maybe next season!" another said.

Anyone else feel bitter that Elizabeth @erinkrakow chose to dance with Lucas over Nathan?! #WhenCallsTheHeart #Heartie #seasonfinale - CJ Briggs (@CJBriggs6) June 3, 2019

We already had the perfect mountie, that was #Jack! #Elizabeth story needs to go a different road this time! #Lucas is witty, kind and under all that charm you can see he's got a good heart! #TeamLucas all the way! #hearties #WhenCallsTheHeart - Rose🌹 (@rosilleri) June 3, 2019

Meanwhile, all the Team Lucas fans are rejoicing about how the finale turned out. "#Elizabeth story needs to go a different road this time! #Lucas is witty, kind and under all that charm you can see he's got a good heart!" one noted. "#TeamLucas. Way more chemistry between Elizabeth and Lucas! The suspense is fun though!" another declared.

Team Nathan fans shouldn't give up just yet, though. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, When Calls the Heart executive producer Alfonso H. Moreno said that just because Elizabeth chose Lucas as a dance partner doesn't mean Nathan is out of the picture completely.

"Honestly, I am not sure, yet. I am starting the WCTH writers’ room next week and we’ll start plotting out the season," Alfonso revealed. "I believe that there is a lot of humor, romance, and emotion that can arise from Lucas and Nathan seeking to win Elizabeth’s heart and Elizabeth having to decide who is the better man for her."

Alfonso went on to say that he wanted the season finale to divide Hearties the way that it did.

"I hoped to develop these two new, very different, characters in such a way that both would be worthy of Elizabeth’s love," Alfonso explained. "I also hoped that the social media fan base would be engaged enough to be split as to who was the worthiest choice."

In terms of who Elizabeth's "worthiest choice" will be, Hearties are going to have to wait until season 7, which is set to return in February 2020. Until then, the Lucas-Nathan debate rages on!







('You Might Also Like',)