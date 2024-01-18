Callum Turner: Everything you need to know about Dua Lipa’s new boyfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Callum Turner attends the world premiere of Apple TV+'s "Masters of the Air" at Regency Village Theatre on January 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic) (Rodin Eckenroth)

If you haven’t heard the name Callum Turner before (though the likelihood is you'd recognise his face), we guarantee he’s going to be on your radar from this moment forward.

The 32-year-old British actor and former model became the internet’s gossip subject of the week after rumours he was in a romantic relationship of sorts with global powerhouse Dua Lipa. And the two confirmed their status after a display of public affection in Hollywood on Wednesday.

Naturally, the next question is, who is Callum Turner? Here’s everything you need to know…

He’s an English actor

Callum has starred in numerous films and TV shows, notably War & Peace, The Boys in the Boat, Emma alongside Anya Tayloy-Joy and the latter two Fantastic Beasts films. Most recently he starred in the new Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air with Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and Elvis, aka, Austin Butler.

Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler at the world premiere of Masters Of The Air (Amy Sussman)

The Callum and Dua relationship timeline is short and sweet

Dua did say "One kiss is all it takes," right? Britain’s newest Hollywood couple's love story goes way back a whole... week. Questions about the two’s ‘friendship’ began when Dua supported Callum at the premiere after party for Masters of the Air on January 10. Seven days later we received official confirmation via some major PDA captured by TMZ, after a date night at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. The end.

Callum Turner used to be a model

When beginning his career he modelled for the likes of Next and Reebok, and appeared as a poster boy for Burberry in both its FW11 campaign - when he received the BAFTA Breakthrough Brits Award in partnership with Burberry; an initiative which supports the UK’s future stars of film and TV - and again for FW16, shot by Mario Testino.

Callum Turner for Burberry FW16 (Burberry/Mario Testino)

Despite fronting campaigns for one of England’s biggest labels not once, but twice, Callum told British Vogue in 2020 “I wasn’t that successful” - a man with modesty? Green flag.

Famous girlfriends are his type

Vanessa Kirby and boyfriend Callum Turner in 2017 (MelMedia)

He was in a relationship with The Crown actress and fashion icon Vanessa Kirby from 2016 to 2020. They met on the set of Queen and Country in 2014.