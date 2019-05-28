Cam from 'The Bachelorette' Has Inspired Some Spectacular Memes

From Marie Claire

Spoilers from The Bachelorette episode 3. Cam Ayala from The Bachelorette has already made quite a name for himself rapping, aggressively claiming time with Hannah-oh and interrupting a bunch of dates and one-on-one time with the rest of the bachelors. Social media has been lit on fire with the best responses, and the best is yet to come, considering there's a confrontation upcoming.

That outfit, though.

For this particular group date, his getup was a sweatshirt and a blazer, and he looked very sweaty.





I don’t want to hear the words charismatic or romantic EVER from THIS #TheBachelorette #Cam pic.twitter.com/rOXP8Tci14 - SANDY 🐘 BAMA (@SandyRollTide14) May 28, 2019





Cam should be interrupted due to that hoodie and suit jacket combo alone. #TheBachelorette - Bachelor Burn Book (@bachelorburnbk) May 28, 2019

Poor sick Hannah is all of us.

Hannah had to go to the ER (not because she spent time with Cam, but fans assumed it was because his presence literally poisoned her, lol):









Also, let's not forget the rapping.

Two times rapping in two episodes? That's Cam!

And his mantra.

For Cam, it's Always Be Cam. For fans, it's something different.

A lways

B e

C oncerned about Hannah when she’s alone with Cam #TheBachelorette



- allison!!! (@allisonpiwo) May 21, 2019

Other bachelors need their time!

After Mike had a really tender, vulnerable, devastating story about how his ex and he got pregnant, and she lost the baby in the second trimester (meaning that the group date made him remember what had happened), Cam interrupted THREE times...only to later tell Hannah that he quit his job for her. That was his big story. It was not a great look, Cam.

When Cam interrupts Mike for a third time #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/Ypi4FYTueI - suzi (@suzannamdye) May 28, 2019

Cam, the creepy.

Fans have definitely noticed his ability to peek over the other bachelors and, uh, "command" the room with his presence.











Cam trying to get time with Hannah #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/54qlBoqRAV - Tiffany Maggioncalda (@tiffmaggs) May 28, 2019

And fans do not appreciate it.

Just about everyone's irritated with it right now:

bachelorette nation watching cam walk in on the group date: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/zCubNndZDt - mcstupid (@sophiebornes) May 21, 2019

And the producers loooove it.

This is important, especially since there's more Cam drama to come tonight.

The Bachelorette Producers driving Cam to that group date: #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/3lMYoRyxih - Destinee🎀💀🖤 (@xD_Disaster) May 21, 2019

Cam, revealing his "brilliant plan" to the bachelors.

A.k.a. how he's going to win Hannah over with his tale of woe.

Cam: Guys, can you just let me go first? I have an important sob story to share with #TheBachelorette.



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/zETGx08Xyl



- Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) May 28, 2019

The bachelors were unimpressed.

And the chat itself was...special.

The only thing I got from cams message 😂 #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/nKT7gb9URJ - Alexis (@alexisshama) May 28, 2019

People were thrilled he didn't get a rose.

Not just fans:

Cam may have to change his ABC catchphrase to "Always Be Catching a Lyft back to LAX." #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LgMKDrqHVq - Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) May 28, 2019

But the other bachelors too.

me when no one says bye or hugs cam #TheBachelorette



pic.twitter.com/zJnRFeQDbD



- ciera🦋 (@cierarybak) May 28, 2019

