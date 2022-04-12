Camila Cabello swears by this $25 serum for her gorgeous skin

Camila Cabello's go-to face serum is on sale for $25. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

When it comes to her daily skincare and makeup routine, Camila Cabello is a self-described "comfort girl."

The 25-year-old recently shared her everyday skincare regimen and "out the door, as quick as I can makeup routine" in a new video for Vogue's Beauty Secrets series on YouTube. The "Havana" singer walked viewers through some of her favourite products that she trusts to keep her skin looking hydrated and most importantly, clear.

"When I was younger I was in a girl group at the time and we started doing this mall tour and I had this bout of really bad acne," Cabello said, reflecting on her days in Fifth Harmony. And I would be so anxious when people would be close to me and taking pictures because I didn’t want people to see.”

Cabello said that although she underwent a few laser skincare treatments that "helped" clear her skin, she's prioritized skincare as a part of her daily wellness and beauty routine.

Although the pop star has access to some of the most luxurious skincare products on the market, her go-to serum is surprisingly affordable: the L'Oréal Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum, which is available on Amazon Canada for just $25.

The details

L’Oréal’s super serum contains 1.5 per cent pure hyaluronic acid, a sugar molecule which naturally occurs in our skin and helps retain moisture giving our skin that firm, full and youthful appearance.

Since hyaluronic acid levels deplete as we age, products like L’Oréal’s award-winning serum that feature the super hydrating ingredient can help restore our skin's youthful appearance and reduce visible signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles.

According to L’Oréal, using the Canadian Dermatologist Association-approved serum as part of your skincare routine can improve the appearance of wrinkles by 47 per cent in just six weeks.

The lightweight, fast-absorbing serum is suitable for all skin tones and includes vitamin C to add an extra boost of radiance to the skin.

What people are saying

L'Oréal's Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum has earned a 4.5-star rating based on more than 26,900 reviews— more than 19,000 of which are five star.

Shoppers have called the serum "one of the best" drugstore serums on the market, and have praised the formula for helping skin of all ages, even mature skin look "brighter and clearer" at the same time.

"My lines have lightened and tightened," one shopper said, noting that it helped improve the look of under-eye bags, too.

Camila Cabello shared her secrets to clearer, brighter skin. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media)

Other shoppers have called it the goldilocks of serums, it’s “not heavy” or “greasy” and “sticky”— it’s “just perfect.”

While most reviews note that they've seen visible results and improvements to their skin, others have noted that they found the serum to be not suitable for certain skin-types, and claimed that it "clogged" their pores.

Others said that the product was "OK" but that they achieved more noticeable results with more expensive, luxury products.

Verdict

If you're in the market for a daily serum that you can use as as part of your skincare routine (before you apply your serums and sunscreen), L'Oréal's Revitalift Derm Intensives Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum might be for you. However, if you have sensitive skin or are looking for something that will drastically change the overall appearance of your skin, you might want to spend more for something more high-end or visit a dermatologist for a skincare assessment.

