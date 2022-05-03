Camila Cabello's Met Gala look divides fans: 'So not on theme'

Camila Cabello wore a two-piece white silk gown by Atelier Prabal Gurung to the 2022 Met Gala. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Camila Cabello, 25, made quite the impression with her 2022 Met Gala look.

To celebrate this year's theme, "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the "Bam Bam" singer opted for a two-piece white silk gown by Atelier Prabal Gurung that laced up across the chest and midsection.

The gown also featured a ruffled train and a plethora of hand-painted flower decals. Cabello completed the look with a tight bun, jewelled earrings and a bright white nails.

Cabello's gown featured a daring lace-up bodice. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Channeling the time period between 1870 to 1890, the style extravaganza asked its attendees "to embody the grandeur — and perhaps the dichotomy — of Gilded Age New York," per Vogue. The theme, formally titled "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," picked up where the 2021 iteration, themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," left off.

Although many fans thought the singer dressed to impress, many criticized the look for not following the gala's theme of "Gilded Glamour."

"I don't know what Camila was thinking, but this is absolutely NOT Gilded Age fashion? This looks like something I'd wear to my senior prom or to a cocktail party," wrote a fan on Instagram.

"It's giving me major sexy bride vibes, but not regal fashion. I wanted to see her in a 'Bridgerton'-style dress! I'm really disappointed in her," said another.

Camila Cabello THAT IS NOT ON THEME #MetGala pic.twitter.com/HMMDadOtJj — A 🇿🇼 (@chanannnna) May 2, 2022

"I mean, the dress is super pretty and she looks really happy, but this has nothing to do with vintage grandeur and elegance and flair. Whoever styled Camila needs to get fired! Does no one understand that this event has a THEME!" said another.

Story continues

Fans also compared her gown to "a confetti cake" and "something they'd want to eat."

camila cabello giving school cake pic.twitter.com/1AprzCwhb6 — keish⁷ (@tojihobi) May 2, 2022

WHAT is camila cabello wearing?? it looks like overturned birthday cake 💀💀 — 𝓖𝚘𝚋𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚜 𝓡𝚒𝚍𝚍𝚕𝚎𝚜 𝚘𝚛 𝓕𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚔𝚜 (@bluebeardbrides) May 2, 2022

"I love Camila but is it really too much to ask for something that doesn't look like a piece of food?" another fan commented on Instagram.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter, coming soon.