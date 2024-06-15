Campaigners set for talks on wild swimming project

A group of wild swimmers campaigning for Designated Bathing Water Status (DBWS) in the River Avon are presenting a charter at a community event.

Conham Bathing is calling for the status to be put in place along a stretch of river between Eastwood Farm and Conham River Park in Bristol.

They created Rave on the Avon, a feature-length documentary following their campaign and the creation of the Thriving Avon Charter, which sets out ways they believe people can help improve the river.

"We will keep shouting, raving and swimming until our rivers are healthy again," said the film's director and member of the campaign group, Charlotte Sawyer.

Rave on the Avon has already been screened in the community and its final showing will be at the Tobacco Factory in Bristol on Saturday.

Workshops exploring policy recommendations with river guardians and local councillors will also take place, with Conham Bathing hoping the day will inspire other campaign groups.

Em Nicol, Eva Perrin and Becca Blease formed the group in 2021 and launched a petition calling for DBWS in the following year.

In areas that are granted the status, the Environment Agency tests the water once a week to check for harmful bacteria during peak swimming season - May to September.

When poor water quality is detected, improvement measures are put in place.

Bristol City Council unanimously voted to amend a bylaw which prohibits swimming in the area, but the former mayor, Marvin Rees, overruled the decision, with risks of cold-water shock, illness and infection and waterways traffic cited.

The group's work has been endorsed by former Bristol mayor, George Ferguson, and comedian and actor, Jayde Adams.

"During these difficult times, people from all backgrounds rely on open water for their mental health and that is something worth getting behind," said Ms Adams.

Ms Sawyer said the film "shows just how much rivers mean to people".

"It is the actions of us ordinary folk that is conveying the urgency of this issue."

