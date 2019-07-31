Campus Game Fest returns at Singapore Indoor Stadium for more esports fun

SINGAPORE — Campus Game Fest, one of the largest digital youth events in Singapore, returns this weekend at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on 3 August and 4 August.

The public can register for free tickets to participate in the festival, which includes esports tournaments featuring popular games such as League of Legends, FIFA 19, Gran Turismo, and PUBG.

Besides watching serious esports athletes play, there will also be community tournaments for games including Pokemon, Magic the Gathering Arena, PUBG Mobile, Mobile Legends, Dota Underlords, Hearthstone, Super Smash Brothers, Clash Royale and FIFA 19.

Tertiary students will compete for school esports glory in Campus Legends, and aspiring teams will battle it out for various opportunities to represent Singapore at the GIRLGAMER Seoul Festival and Predator League Grand Finals 2020 in the Philippines.

Some of the programmes at Campus Game Fest 2019. More

CGF 2019 will present the finale show of WELP Tonight, a livestreamed talk show hosted by singer/gamer Sezairi and his wife Syaza Qistina Tan, who will be joined by celebrities united by a shared passion for gaming.

Organised by the Singapore Cybersports & Online Gaming Association (SCOGA) and Institute of Technical Education, co-organised by the CyberAthlete Professional League, and supported by People's Association Community Sports Clubs, CGF 2019 is part of the National Youth Council's Youth Festival, and it aims to empower Singapore's youths by fostering community bonding and leadership through participation in various fun game, arts, media, and edutainment programmes.

Check out the CGF 2019 website for the full list of programmes.

Yahoo Singapore is a partner of CGF 2019; check out the Yahoo booth at CGF 2019 and stand to win prizes by participating in fun activities!

