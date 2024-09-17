Can scalp massagers really make your hair grow? Two doctors weigh in

This spa-like ritual can eventually lead to thicker strands — all while you de-stress, they say.

Each year, millions — yes, millions — of people suffer from hair loss or thinning. It's a prevalent issue that likely affects you or someone you know and yet, effective treatments are often elusive. While some swear by the special shampoos that require regular use and lots of patience, others have turned to topical treatments like castor oil.

Recently, scalp massagers have entered the chat. Designed to remove product buildup and exfoliate, some have claimed these grippy little gadgets can also promote hair growth. "I have been using this [scalp massager] for a few months, massaging it into my hair while dry and it is really helping stimulate new growth," one enthusiastic Amazon shopper wrote in an online review.

But just how effective is this under-$10 tool for longterm hair growth? Below, two doctors share their thoughts.

👩‍⚕️ Scalp massagers can promote hair growth

Dr. Paul Nassif, celebrity plastic surgeon and star of Botched, and Dr. Gloria Lin, a board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City agree that massagers increase blood flow, stretch skin cells and soften the skin on your scalp, all of which can foster hair growth.

Both doctors referred to a small study that asked participants to use a scalp massager four minutes a day over 24 weeks. Results showed that overall, hair thickness did increase with regular use.

"The scalp massage device caused stretching of the skin cells that then led to increased expression of specific hair cycle-related genes," Lin says. "Theoretically, by increasing blood flow to the area, [scalp massagers] may also increase nutrient delivery to the hair follicles. They can also remove product buildup and oil to help improve overall scalp health, which is important for hair growth. Larger studies would be necessary, though, to better understand the effects of scalp massagers."

🧖‍♀ Scalp massagers can also reduce stress

According to Nassif, massaging your scalp can also be relaxing enough to reduce stress. This is important because stress can raise cortisol levels, which in turn can cause hair loss.

"Stress is another factor that plays a role in skin, scalp and whole-body health," he says. "You don’t even need a scalp massager. Simply use your finger pads to rub your head in a circular motion. Include all areas of the head and focus on areas of tension. Adjust the pressure to what feels good."

💆‍♀️ You can massage your scalp daily

Based on the research, you'd need to use a scalp massager regularly to see results. Dr. Nassif says you can use one every day, but it will take a few months to see a difference. "You have to wait for your hair growth cycle to catch up with your new routine. The more you massage your scalp, the more your hair could grow," he says.

Dr. Lin says the key is to apply light to medium pressure and work in circular motions — but don't overdo it. "Overuse of a scalp massager can damage the hair and scalp. If you're noticing tangled hair or other damage, then you are likely applying too much pressure," she advises, adding that you may want to cut back to one to three times per week if it seems too damaging.

🔑 Exfoliation is key

You should exfoliate your scalp, just like your face or body, to help shed dead skin cells, Dr. Nassif says. This is especially important for healthy hair growth, because the layer of skin under the epidermis, the dermis, contains hair follicles.

"When the scalp skin isn't adequately nourished or exfoliated, dead skin cells, product residues, oils, and other impurities can build up, leaving you with a dry scalp, oily hair, poor hair growth, and other symptoms," he says. "Scalp buildup affects cellular turnover and leads to dull hair and flaky skin."

However, exfoliating removes the dead skin cells, as well as product buildup and other impurities, allowing for skin cell regeneration and the repair of hair follicles.

There are chemical exfoliators (like alpha and beta hydroxy acids) and physical exfoliators (like sea salt or scalp massagers). You can use a product that combines both to exfoliate the scalp once a week.

👩‍🦳 Other ways to promote hair growth

If you're looking for more ways to increase hair growth, Dr. Lin says you should consider your hair type and speak to a dermatologist about the best hair growth products. "I would recommend consulting with a board-certified dermatologist to see what options are appropriate for your hair type and to see if there is an underlying reason for any potential hair loss or slow hair growth," she advises.

For example, "If you are dandruff-prone, then you should consider using an over-the-counter or prescription anti-dandruff shampoo, as the dandruff can cause inflammation that can lead to hair shedding," she says.

She adds that some studies have shown the benefits of using over-the-counter rosemary oil to stimulate hair growth, as well as hair-loss supplements including Nutrafol, Viviscal and Lambdapil or topical minoxidil. (Doctors can also prescribe oral minoxidil in some instances.)

Building healthy hair habits is also important, experts stress. Dr. Lin says that washing your hair too frequently can strip the scalp of beneficial natural oils, and washing too infrequently can lead to product buildup. She also advises avoiding bleach, dye, heat styling and tight hairstyles. "This can damage the hair, which can have negative consequences on hair growth," she says.

