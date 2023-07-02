Canada Day is over, but these 30 deals are still going strong: Amazon, Best Buy & more
These Canada Day deals are ending soon!
Canada Day is over — but the long weekend deals are still going strong.
If you're looking to shop, you’ll still find plenty of savings on everything from home goods to electronics and summer fashion. Ahead, we’ve gathered some of the best Canada Day deals that are still on.
Best Canada Day tech deals
Amazon: Shop a selection of early deals on everything from health and home goods to fashion and electronics ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
Best Buy: There’s no need to wait for winter in order to find the best tech deals, with Best Buy’s Black Friday in Summer Sale. Find the hottest prices of the season on TVs, laptops, appliances and more.
Lenovo: This weekend, take up to 75% off laptops, desktops and more during the Black Friday in July sale.
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
This affordable TV is even cheaper right now.
Microsoft: Until July 6, save up to $600 on select Surface Laptop Studio devices.
Samsung: Now through July 6, shop Samsung Deal Days to save big on smartphones, TVs, tablets and more!
The Source: Find hundreds of dollars in savings on laptops, TVs, headphones, gaming and more summer deals.
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Save big on this affordable smartphone.
Best Canada Day fashion & beauty deals
Anthropologie: Sale styles are an extra 40% off this weekend, so act fast to shop these fashion, home and lifestyle deals.
The Bay: Use the code EXTRA to take advantage of even bigger savings when you stock up on clearance styles.
Coach Outlet: Save an extra 15% on just about everything site-wide, including bags, wallets, shoes, and more.
Coach: With Coach's Canada Day sale, score hundreds of sale items including bags, wallets, shoes, and clothing for 50% cent off.
Everlane: Celebrate summer and save up to 60% on swimsuits and more seasonal essentials at Everlane.
The String One-Piece
Shop this popular Everlane swimsuit on sale.
Frank and Oak: Until July 4, save up to 30% on everything site-wide with Frank and Oak's Summer Solstice Sale.
Gap: The Canada Day Event is on now, with up to 75% off clearance styles for the whole family.
Good American: Until July 5, take an extra 50% off sale styles at Good American.
Lululemon: Shop the brand’s We Made Too Much section to find the latest styles at some of the best prices of the season.
Old Navy: Shop summer deals for the whole family starting at just $4.
Wunderlust Belt Bag
A twist on Lululemon's bestselling Everywhere Belt Bag.
Roots: This long weekend, the iconic Canadian retailer is offering up to 60% off of thousands of men's, women's and kids' styles.
Simons: Shop the best prices of the season on home goods and fashion at Simons, where you’ll find summer styles at up to 50% off.
Sport Chek: Find new weekly deals on clothes, shoes and sports gear to enjoy the summer.
SSENSE: Sale just got even better with deals of up to 70% off SSENSE’s selection of streetwear and luxury styles for men and women.
The North Face Men's Truckee Hiking Shoes
Save more than $30 on these comfortable hiking shoes.
Best Canada Day home deals
Burrow: This Canada Day weekend, take up to 20% off Burrow's indoor and outdoor furniture.
Canadian Tire: Find deals up to 45% off on summer essentials, like bikes, patio furniture, barbecues, mowers, outdoor games and more.
Cozy Earth: Save up to 25% sitewide on bedding, linens and more.
Endy: Get 10% off your entire order—or 15% off when you spend $1,500+ on Endy mattresses and bedding.
EQ3: This Canada Day long weekend, enjoy 20% off upholstery and dining essentials at EQ3.
Home Hardware: Get started on those summer projects and save big on paint, tools and more.
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson products are rarely marked down.
Best Canada Day beauty & wellness deals
The Body Shop: Take 25% off your online order when you use the code MEGA25 at checkout to save on bath and body products.
Charlotte Tilbury: Charlotte's Big Summer Sale is on now, with up to 40% off makeup and skincare must-haves.
The Detox Market: Summer deals are on now, with up to 50% off clean makeup and skincare favourites.
Lovehoney: If you're looking to spice things up this Canada Day, don't miss Lovehoney's selection of lingerie, sex toys and accessories at up to 60% off.
PinkCherry: Use the code JULY at checkout to save an extra 20% on your order, including up to 80% off clearance sex toys and accessories.
SBLA Beauty: Save 40% on everything site-wide from this celeb-approved beauty brand that's a favourite of stars like Christie Brinkley.
Sephora: Now through July 4, save up to 50% off on beauty must haves — just don't expect them to stay in stock for long.
This pretty palette is nearly half off.
Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.