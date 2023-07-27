Canadians are 'so excited' for new friend-finding app, 'Bumble for Friends'

Bumble has launched a new friend-finding app 'Bumble for Friends' -- separate from its dating app. (Canva; Bumble)

Social media users say Bumble's new app in Canada is a "game changer" for finding friends as an adult.

On Wednesday, the renowned dating app unveiled on its official Instagram account its latest venture, "Bumble for Friends." This app claims its goal is to bring people together platonically in Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the Philippines, the U.K., and the U.S.

"You asked. We delivered," the caption reads alongside a promotional video announcing the app.

"Download the all-new Bumble For Friends app today and start your friendship journey."

The post was quickly met with applause in the comment section.

One person shared their excitement in the comments, noting it can be difficult to meet people as an adult.

"This is amazing! Finding friends as an adult who works from home and is not in school or extracurricular group activities is super difficult," she wrote. "I can't wait to join!"

"This is a game changer!" another added.

"Love! So so excited for this!" a person shared.

The app's promotional slogan, "You asked. We delivered," references numerous recent calls from social media users for an app to find friendly people, like these:

Is there an app for finding friends like those dating apps but instead of my face showing its the details of your likes, hobbies and other little facts that will make someone want to start a friendship with u😃 — . (@amaranthflwr) April 22, 2023

Is there an app for finding dates but not for like a bf/gf, just for like making a new friend — 🩶 𝕭𝖗𝖚𝖙𝖚𝖘 🩷 (@Gobboholic) February 7, 2023

Back in 2016, Bumble introduced a "BFF" mode on the main app, but eventually recognized the increasing demand for an app exclusively for making new friends, the company claimed on Instagram.

According to information shared last month, BFF mode already accounted for about 15 per cent of the main app's monthly active users, reinforcing the demand.

Just as in Bumble's regular dating app, and others alike, "Bumble for Friends" users can customize their profiles and browse through the profiles of others with similar interests. It also employs the familiar swiping mechanism to find people who could be compatible — for friendship.

