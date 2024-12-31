Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski says she had breast cancer diagnosis earlier in 2024

Canadian tennis star Gabriela Dabrowski revealed Tuesday that she underwent two surgeries to treat breast cancer following a diagnosis in April.

The three-time Grand Slam doubles champion shared her story on social media, disclosing that she is still undergoing treatments but has learned to better understand and manage side-effects.

Currently ranked third in the world in doubles, Dabrowski said she shared her story to emphasize the importance of cancer screening and early detection, as well as maintaining a healthy lifestyle and dietary habits.

Dabrowski, 32, didn’t let cancer affect her on-court performance. After a three-week break, she returned to compete in June at the Nottingham Open, which she won alongside Erin Routliffe of New Zealand.

Two weeks earlier, she couldn't lift her arm high enough to serve.

Since her diagnosis, Dabrowski also claimed a bronze medal in mixed doubles at the Paris Olympics alongside Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime and won the doubles title at the season-ending WTA Finals with Routliffe.

She also teamed with Routliffe to reach the final at Wimbledon, the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open and the finals of the National Bank Open in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press