Canadian football team has hilarious reaction to Vegemite toast

Toronto football players try vegemite toast for the first time (TikTok/@torontoargos)

Apparently, Canadian football players aren’t fans of thick, salty spread on toast – at least the Toronto Argonauts aren’t.

The Australian delicacy Vegemite wasn’t favored by many of the Argonauts players when they had a lick at practice, prompting angry foodies to point out the flaws in their preparation of it.

Vegemite – the dark toast topper made from leftover brewers’ yeast extract, vegetable additives, and spices – isn’t always well-received in terms of aroma and flavor, but according to Australians, there’s a specific method to making it taste better. If only the Argonauts knew that before they took a bite.

In a July 2 video posted to the football team’s official TikTok page, the Canadian athletes could be seen taking a piece of vegemite toast one-by-one with puckered faces. Justin Marshall and Makai Polk were the brave of the bunch, the first to try the snack.

“Hey, I tried it. It’s disgusting,” another player proclaimed after sinking his teeth in the toast. Meanwhile, a third couldn’t handle the flavor in his mouth for longer than a few seconds, spitting it out into his hands.

Others were more apprehensive, sniffing the spread and setting it down. “Ewwwww,” another football star exclaimed, shaking in disgust and running off.

To his teammates, John Haggarty, an Australian-born player, promised: “It’s gonna be the best thing you’ve eaten.”

Some compared the look of vegemite to Nutella and didn’t mind the salty taste. Of course, those who took larger bites with more spread didn’t take to the flavor as much as the players munching on less.

Australian TikTokers argue a thin layer of vegemite should be spread across toast with butter (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Haggarty urged his fellow Argonauts to take a bite with a thin layer of spread, arguing that this was the proper way to consume vegemite. And the Argonauts’ Australian TikTok followers agreed.

“Did a non Australian prepare this toast? Because that is WAYYYY too much vegemite,” one TikTok user said, while a second agreed: “Needs butter and that’s way too much vegemite.”

A third added: “Noooooo! Ration is way off! Only ever have an Aussie make you vegemite on toast!”

“That’s way too much vegemite for beginners,” one expert noted. “Why can’t people just get it right! It’s 75 percent butter and 25 percent vegemite. Drives me nuts,” another viewer explained.

Another frustrated TikTok user turned to Haggarty, blaming him for his teammates’ disapproval. “You set them up for failure! I don’t even see butter,” they commented.