Canadian influencer opens up about marriage after divorce: 'You have to trust'

Influencer Sarah Nicole Landry opened up about getting married after divorce on social media. (Photo via Instagram/thebirdspapaya)

Sarah Nicole Landry is getting candid about marriage.

On Sunday, the Canadian influencer — better known as The Birds Papaya — took to Instagram to share a video of her husband proposing to her in a snow-filled woodland.

In the caption, the mother-of-four, who's been married once before, opened up about how "grateful" she is to have her husband's love after her previous relationship ended in heartbreak.

"...I remember just thinking how grateful I should be to have someone that would choose me. Choose us. Everyone kept telling him how amazing it was that he stepped up. Everyone kept telling me how lucky I was to have someone that would love and accept us," she wrote to her 2.2 million followers.

The Guelph, Ont.-based influencer went on to explain that she "tried to test" her relationship, but her partner stuck the course.

"He has never once for a moment made me feel like I came as anything less than a "Costco-sized" bundle deal of a lifetime. Even still, I tried to wreck this relationship a few times. I tried to test every inch of it before I could believe it to be true," she revealed.

The content creator added that the moment captured on the video was so much more than a proposal — it was "acceptance" of her "full" self.

"This moment to the world, was a proposal. But for me, it was a finality of the games I played with myself and with him. It was the guards coming down and the acceptance flowing through. I wanted to be a full and complete person before getting married again," she penned. "But the reality is we sort of met in the mess. Healing forward and choosing to make commitments in that time."

Landry revealed that although "stepping back into marriage after divorce is complex...it’s a choice that leaves you with the greatest of understanding" of what relationships mean.

Story continues

"It comes with experience. A removal of judgment of the future based on the past. It comes with a heart that’s been mended a few times over. And two people who know the depths of what it means to trust themselves again and trust another again," she said.

"A choice to risk being wrong. A choice to be vulnerable to the process. A choice to love. And to let you be loved back. The second one did that for me. He did that for us..." the influencer concluded.

In the comments, fans praised Landry's vulnerability about such a personal topic.

"You should publish your beautiful captions in a series of essays about your life and lessons learned," commented a follower.

"This is so wonderful to hear. Love how open you are. Lots can learn from you!" shared someone else.

"Love this! As a single person after a divorce, this gives me hope," added another. "You have to trust."

In the summer, the social media star got real about her relationship, saying she wasn't going to let her insecurities get in the way of making happy memories together.

Landry explained that when couples meet later in life, they come with more experience and awareness — which is what makes them who they are.

"When you meet someone a bit later in life you meet the collective them. The person they are because of their past. The things they bring with them from it. I don’t want to erase the old memories. But I do want to add some new ones," she penned. "The reality is, that wouldn’t be possible without a person willing to meet me right here in the middle. Somewhere between the past and the future memories."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.