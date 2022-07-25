Canadian influencer Sarah Nicole Landry is 'mentally exhausted from being a woman'

Sarah Nicole Landry is better known as "The Birds Papaya" online. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Create & Cultivate)

Sarah Nicole Landry is tired.

Over the weekend, the Canadian influencer, also known as The Birds Papaya, took to Instagram to share a fun yet honest video that told her 2.2 million followers she was feeling "mentally exhausted."

In the clip, the mother-of-four wore a black one piece body suit while grooving to Shania Twain's hit song, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman." The words: "Life in a one piece" appeared on a screen as she danced for the camera.

As the video progressed, Landry winked and smiled as she sat on her bedside table and kicked her leg into the air to the beat of the song. The "Papaya Podcast" host rocked a nude lip and bronze eyeshadow while her shoulder-length blonde locks were styled in loose waves.

"I feel like a woman!…who’s mentally exhausted from being a woman so she sat down and breathed," she wrote in the caption.

In the comments, fans agreed with the influencer's caption and explained that they also found womanhood "tiring."

"Girl, yes. Being a woman is tiring let me tell you. The constant expectations to look and be a certain way, to be a perfect mother, to have the best body, while also taking care of our families and having a great job at the same time. It can be a lot, but we must take the pressure off of ourselves ladies!" shared a follower.

"I am here for this moment! Let’s all freaking breathe! I get sick of holding it in — emotions, my stomach, everything," wrote another.

"You are so beautiful. I'd love to be as open and honest and unbothered as you. Thanks for giving us little tips and reminders to be confident and that life will be OK," someone else added.

"Inspiring me to love my body and what it's been through the last 13 years. Thanks Sarah!" commented a fan.

