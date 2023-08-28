Canadian NHL star Connor Brown welcomes first son with wife Madison: 'So beautiful'

NHL's Connor Brown and wife Madison welcomed their first child two years after getting married. (Instagram/@dtbrown28)

The Edmonton Oilers just got a new fan.

Connor Brown, who just signed a one-year contract with the team in July, shared a big milestone for him and his wife of two years, Madison.

On Sunday, Brown took to Instagram to announce he and his wife have welcomed their first child — a son. His name, according to golden balloons seen in the back of the photo, is Nolan.

The couple was seen holding the baby in a blue blanket, surrounded by celebratory balloons.

Brown also included a close-up of the boy as he sleeps, and a candid moment of the father and son laying on their couch.

"Welcome home son," the right winger captioned the post, along with a heart emoji.

His former Washington Capitals teammates and fellow NHLers were ecstatic to hear the news.

Washington's Tom Wilson commented "Congrats brother," while teammate Dylan William Strome added, "Can only imagine this kids work ethic in the future. Elite."

Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner chimed in with "Hell ya! Congrats you two!," and Nashville Predators defenceman wrote, "Congrats you [beauties]!!"

Many of Brown's followers and hockey fans also congratulated the couple.

"Congrats! I'm so happy for you guys, he's so beautiful," one Instagram user wrote.

"Congratulations you two. Big chief legend coming up!," another added.

"All the best. Gotta put a Leaf jersey on him. Just sayin," someone quipped along with a wink-face emoji.

The Browns celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month.

In a 2021 Instagram post, the NHL star shared photos from their big day, with the ceremony taking place at the Muskoka Bay Golf and Country Club.

"Married my best friend," he captioned the post.

Many congratulated the couple in the comments, with one fan quipping, "Congrats [Connor] you're always scoring but this one is your best."

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.