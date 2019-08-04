Canadian Researcher Aims To Separate Fact From Fiction About Transgender Athletes

Raven* is a semi-professional soccer player from Vancouver who has made a hard choice. To keep playing the sport they love, they can’t take hormones that would affirm their gender identity.

“I wouldn’t be able to compete if I went on testosterone,” Raven, 22, who uses he and they pronouns, explains (For this story, Raven asked we use they, them, and their to reference them). “I have to sacrifice that to keep playing.”

Transgender athletes make up a small fraction of those in competitive sport. There has never been an openly trans athlete at the Olympics. And yet, their right to play has been scrutinized, with sport authorities instituting guidelines that restrict their participation.

The work of a woman from Parry Sound, Ont. could change how transgender athletes are regulated. Canadian researcher Joanna Harper will be heading the world’s biggest study into transgender athletes, a project based out of Loughborough University in the U.K.

The university previously published a study on trans policies, where it reported that many guidelines were based on unsubstantiated beliefs that trans women athletes have a hormonal advantage.

Harper, who is a trans woman and also an adviser for the International Olympics Committee (IOC), hopes her research will assist sport policymakers in creating rules that are based on scientific evidence, rather than arbitrary judgement on who can fit into male and female categories.

She’ll be following up to 20 trans athlete participants, studying the effects of hormone therapy on their muscles and cardiovascular system.

University of Brighton seminar by Joanna Harper ‘Beyond Fairness: The Biology of Inclusion for Transgender and Intersex Athletes’. Harper’s research was used by the International Olympic Committee to inform their policy on trans inclusion. @helensaxby11https://t.co/FEWrxmljcVpic.twitter.com/eM48MALhgl — Henry Wimbush (@MrHenryWimbush) April 8, 2018

“Until we have several of these larger-scale studies done worldwide, it’s hard to be truly definitive on anything,” she told CBC.

Harper’s research is part of a growing number of projects on trans athletes. As part of its call for research submissions in March, the IOC announced it was interested in funding those that studied transgender individuals in sport.

Sport guidelines on trans athletes

Some policies require no testing or minimum hormone requirements, like that of the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES). The centre’s policy considers an athlete eligible based just on what gender they report. Under U Sports, trans athletes playing varsity for Canadian universities and colleges can choose to play for either teams that correspond with the gender they were assigned at birth or the gender they identify with. But, when it comes to international sports authorities, that’s not the case.

For instance, trans athletes have been permitted by the IOC since 2003. While trans athletes competing in men’s categories face no restrictions, the IOC has enforced an upper limit for testosterone levels in women athletes that greatly affects trans women. Currently, their bodies cannot exceed 10 nanomoles per litre and they must take hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for at least a year.

When it comes testosterone levels, cisgender women usually cap at around two nanomoles per litre. Cisgender men can be up to 10 times higher, reaching up to 32 nanomoles per litre.