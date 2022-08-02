Canadian singer Lights responds to haters who say she used to be 'so wholesome'

Canadian musician Lights responded to critics in an honest Instagram post. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Lights is done stressing over other people's opinions.

Over the weekend, the Canadian signer, born Valerie Anne Poxleitner, took to Instagram to share a set of photos of her enjoying a day at the water alongside an honest message about living her "dream" life.

In the post, the 35-year-old stood on some rocks and dipped her toes in the lake. Her tattoos were on full display as she posed in a neon yellow bikini with black designs. The star accessorized with red tinted sunglasses and a series of shell necklaces while her raven-coloured locks fell to her waist.

In the caption, the "Drive My Soul" songstress opened up about how she deals with hateful comments and reminded her almost 500,0000 followers of everything she's accomplished so far.

"Love when people are like 'OMG you used to be so wholesome, you're a shadow of yourself, I can’t show my kids your music.' B**** I’m a grown a** woman with a house and a kid. I feel better than ever. I finally have a handle on my mental health. I’m sexually empowered, I own a business, I’m living my dreams and that s***’s wholesome as f***. Then I block and report them for bullying," she wrote.

In the comments, fans praised Light's confidence and thanked her for inspiring others to do the same.

"We stan Lights in every era," commented a follower, while another added: 'Queen.'

"Trying to manifest this energy in my everyday life," wrote a fan. "You're being so genuine and honest and truly inspiring people to just be themselves."

"I love this version of you the most to be honest, so keep doing you. You look so much happier than I’ve seen you be in a long time!" said someone else.

"Keep being the amazing, wonderful human being that you are and continue to not give a f*** about anything, that's the version of you we all have loved and adored over the years, Lights. Your growth and self-confidence is inspiring," a fan told the singer.

