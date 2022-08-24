Canadian stars Cheryl Hickey and Keshia Chanté are 'babes' in new video: 'Gorgeous!'

Cheryl Hickey (right) and Keshia Chanté showed off vibrant, colourful looks in a new Instagram Reel. (Photos via Instagram)

Cheryl Hickey and Keshia Chanté can light up any room.

The Canadian stars both showed off vibrant, colourful outfits in an Instagram Reel Hickey posted on Tuesday. Styled by Maria Chowdhery, 46-year-old Hickey stunned in an oversized orange blazer and platform multicoloured ankle-strap heels featuring an open toe, while 34-year-old Chanté gorgeously wore a long-sleeve aqua blue dress and shiny gold ankle-strap, open-toe stilettos.

"[Revolve] and [River Island] meet and do a show!" Hickey, who hosts "ET Canada," captioned the video, while tagging Chanté and Chowdhery. Hickey also added "#fashion," "#ootd" and "#reunion" as hashtags on the post.

On the post, fans were sure to show their love for both of the women's outfits and beauty, with some making note of their eye-catching legs.

"Awesome colours, awesome looks," one fan raved, while adding a thumbs up emoji.

"Nice. How do you keep your legs so awesome?" another asked.

"Wow! Gorgeous!" one person chimed in with several heart eye emojis.

"Legs for days," someone else added.

"Awesome video, Cheryl," replied a fan.

"Cheryl’s platform heels are worth an [Entertainment Tonight] show by themselves. She’s a bombshell blonde. Amazing legs...Wow!" another shared.

Both Hickey and Chanté are no strangers to sharing stunning fashion looks on social media.

Chanté, who's known for her songs "Table Dancer" and "Bad Boy," shared a photo of herself last month wearing a white long-sleeve tie-front crop top and white skirt while sitting on a West Hollywood rooftop.

"Be a classy woman with a little bit of hood, and a whole lot of God," the Ottawa native captioned her post, while adding a white heart emoji.

Hickey also recently posted photos of herself wearing a long-sleeve floral mini dress created by an Indigenous designer.

"Wearing [Lesley Hampton] again on [ET Canada]. So grateful for all the fashion over the years. Looking forward to all the fashion ahead. Thanks, [Alicia McNamara] for introducing us to Lesley, and to [Maria Chowdhery] for keeping the fashion connection blooming," Hickey captioned the post.

