These Thanksgiving long weekend sales are ending soon — shop them before they're gone

Canadian Thanksgiving weekend is your chance to indulge in some retail therapy. (Getty Images)

Although Thanksgiving in Canada may not come with blockbuster deals like American Thanksgiving’s Black Friday, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still plenty of savings to be found right here at home.

Many brands are celebrating the Thanksgiving long weekend with savings on everything from fall fashion to cozy new home goods and tech.

Below, we've rounded up all the best Thanksgiving weekend deals in Canada — but hurry, many of these deals end tonight!

Best Thanksgiving tech deals in Canada

Amazon : Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12, find new Top Deals daily, including the latest in home goods, fashion, tech and more.

Best Buy : This weekend, take advantage of huge savings with the Smart Home sale, and save on speakers, doorbells, security systems and more.

Lenovo : This Thanksgiving long weekend, find huge savings on doorbuster deals, including hundreds of dollars off laptops, monitors and computer accessories.

Microsoft : Find limited-time savings on must-have devices and games, including up to $700 off select PCs and tablets.

Staples : Shop last-chance tech deals including laptops, headphones, and watches.

Walmart: Until Oct. 19, find clearance deals on kitchen essentials, home decor, small appliances and more at Walmart.

JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. Image via Amazon.

$30 $52 at Amazon

Best Thanksgiving long weekend fashion & beauty deals in Canada

Anthropologie: Take an extra 30% of all sale styles to save on fall fashion and home goods.

The Bay : Find Thanksgiving weekend deals of up to 30% off on select styles when you use the code THANKS at checkout.

The Body Shop: This weekend, save 20% on your entire order when you spend $50 or more at The Body Shop with the code CA20.

Club Monaco : For a limited time, take 25 per cent off your entire order at Club Monaco when you use the code 25OFF.

Coach : Shop the Thanksgiving event, which is on now at Coach. You'll save 25 per cent on your order when you use the code GIVE25 at checkout.

Coach Outlet : For even bigger savings, shop Coach Outlet's selection of deals where you can save up to 70 per cent off on handbags and accessories with the Clearance Frenzy sale.

DSW: Save on fall footwear styles, with new markdowns added to clearance at up to 30% off.

Gallery Tote. Image via Coach Outlet.

$105 $350 at Coach Outlet

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan. Image via Nordstrom.

$74 $147 at Nordstrom

SEPHORA COLLECTION Spice Market Contour Powder & Blush Palette. Image via Sephora.

$18 $25 at Sephora

Best Thanksgiving long weekend home deals in Canada

Bed, Bath & Beyond : Find savings of up to 50% off home goods, including deals on essential decor, table settings and roasting pans.

Casper : Casper’s Thanksgiving Sale is on until Oct. 11, where you can enjoy up to $500 off a new mattress.

Canadian Tire : Shop huge savings on furniture, appliance, tools, and auto accessories with the Canadian Tire Fall Sale.

Home Depot : Tackle those at-home projects once and for all with the Days of Doing event.

Rona : Save up to 25% on home reno essentials, including lighting, appliances, and decor.

Wayfair: From Oct. 7-1111, find savings of up to 80% off furniture and home decor at Wayfair Canada.

Adair 73" Square Arm Sofa. Image via Wayfair.

$660 $1,050 at Wayfair

Best Thanksgiving long weekend travel deals in Canada

Samsonite Freeform Spinner Carry-On. Image via Samsonite.

$250 $360 at Samsonite

