These Thanksgiving long weekend sales are ending soon — shop them before they're gone
Although Thanksgiving in Canada may not come with blockbuster deals like American Thanksgiving’s Black Friday, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t still plenty of savings to be found right here at home.
Many brands are celebrating the Thanksgiving long weekend with savings on everything from fall fashion to cozy new home goods and tech.
Below, we've rounded up all the best Thanksgiving weekend deals in Canada — but hurry, many of these deals end tonight!
Best Thanksgiving tech deals in Canada
Amazon: Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale on Oct. 11 and 12, find new Top Deals daily, including the latest in home goods, fashion, tech and more.
Best Buy: This weekend, take advantage of huge savings with the Smart Home sale, and save on speakers, doorbells, security systems and more.
Lenovo: This Thanksgiving long weekend, find huge savings on doorbuster deals, including hundreds of dollars off laptops, monitors and computer accessories.
Microsoft: Find limited-time savings on must-have devices and games, including up to $700 off select PCs and tablets.
Staples: Shop last-chance tech deals including laptops, headphones, and watches.
Walmart: Until Oct. 19, find clearance deals on kitchen essentials, home decor, small appliances and more at Walmart.
JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Best Thanksgiving long weekend fashion & beauty deals in Canada
Anthropologie: Take an extra 30% of all sale styles to save on fall fashion and home goods.
The Bay: Find Thanksgiving weekend deals of up to 30% off on select styles when you use the code THANKS at checkout.
The Body Shop: This weekend, save 20% on your entire order when you spend $50 or more at The Body Shop with the code CA20.
Club Monaco: For a limited time, take 25 per cent off your entire order at Club Monaco when you use the code 25OFF.
Coach: Shop the Thanksgiving event, which is on now at Coach. You'll save 25 per cent on your order when you use the code GIVE25 at checkout.
Coach Outlet: For even bigger savings, shop Coach Outlet's selection of deals where you can save up to 70 per cent off on handbags and accessories with the Clearance Frenzy sale.
DSW: Save on fall footwear styles, with new markdowns added to clearance at up to 30% off.
Gallery Tote
Gap: Give your closet a refresh this weekend and save up to 50 per cent on seasonal styles like sweaters, sweats and jeans at Gap. You'll also save 40 per cent on all other styles when you use the code TREAT at checkout.
H&M: Fall sale finds are up to 60 per cent off at H&M this weekend, including jeans, sweaters, outerwear, and more for everyone on your shopping list.
Kiehl's: Restock your skincare collection and save 20% on your next order, now through Oct. 20.
Lululemon: There may not be a major sale going on, but you can still shop a selection of new additions to Lululemon's We Made Too Much section for the newest finds at the best prices.
Michael Kors: Save up to 60 per cent off all sale styles at Michael Kors, with prices that start at $30 for sale accessories.
Nordstrom Canada: Shop hundreds of new items that have just been added to the sale section, all at up to 60 per cent off.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Northern Reflections: The Northern Reflections Anniversary Sale is on now, with 37% off hundreds of styles, and $37 doorbuster items.
Reitmans: Shop the Dealsgiving sale and save up to 40% on just about everything site-wide.
Sephora: Shop beauty deals on your favourite brands and save up to 50% on makeup, skincare, and hair care.
Sport Chek: Fall deals are on now at Sport Chek, with savings of up to 50 per cent off on clothing, shoes, and sports equipment for the entire family.
Suzy Shier: Enjoy 25-40 % off on all regular-priced styles, including new arrivals for fall.
SEPHORA COLLECTION Spice Market Contour Powder & Blush Palette
Best Thanksgiving long weekend home deals in Canada
Bed, Bath & Beyond: Find savings of up to 50% off home goods, including deals on essential decor, table settings and roasting pans.
Casper: Casper’s Thanksgiving Sale is on until Oct. 11, where you can enjoy up to $500 off a new mattress.
Canadian Tire: Shop huge savings on furniture, appliance, tools, and auto accessories with the Canadian Tire Fall Sale.
Home Depot: Tackle those at-home projects once and for all with the Days of Doing event.
Rona: Save up to 25% on home reno essentials, including lighting, appliances, and decor.
Wayfair: From Oct. 7-1111, find savings of up to 80% off furniture and home decor at Wayfair Canada.
Adair 73" Square Arm Sofa
Best Thanksgiving long weekend travel deals in Canada
Air Canada: Until Oct. 12, save on flights to dozens of popular travel destinations within Canada, the U.S., Europe, and the Caribbean.
Expedia: Members can save on their next booking with VIP access to hotel deals across Canada.
Hilton: Book ahead and save up to 20% on your next hotel stay at on of the many Hilton locations.
Monos: Shop the brand's fall sale and save 10% on select luggage styles.
Mariott: Find special offers on staycation hotels and getaway destinations alike, plus exclusive deals for Mariott Bonvoy members.
Samsonite: Save up to 30% on your purchase with Samsonite's site-wide sale on luggage and travel accessories.
Westjet: Save on flights and vacation packages to popular destinations, including the U.S., Caribbean, and Europe when you book by Oct. 12.
Samsonite Freeform Spinner Carry-On
