Canadian throat singer Shina Novalinga opens up about suicide attempt: 'Mental illness is real'

Inuk social media personality Shina Novalinga opened up about her recent suicide attempt on Instagram. (Photo via Instagram/shinanova)

Content warning: This article discusses the topic of suicide which may be sensitive for some readers.

Shina Novalinga is speaking out about her suicide attempt.

On Friday morning, the Inuk throat singer took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Alongside the photo, she wrote that she is "still suffering with my mental illness."

"On November 1st of this year, I’ve attempted to end my life. I have been and I am still suffering with my mental illness," the 24-year-old wrote to her two million followers.

"I want to share my story with you because I know deep down I’m not alone. I am tired of putting this image everyday when in reality, I am battling with depression. Mental illness is real," she wrote.

The activist ended her caption by thanking her support system and expressing her gratitude for "another chance."

"I am grateful to be given another chance. I am grateful for my family and my friends. I know I can get better, I know we can get out of this. Time off is needed. Thank you for being by my side," she concluded.

In the comments, fans were quick to send Novalinga suppor.

"You are so full of light and bring so much to the world," wrote a follower. "I’m so sorry you’re struggling. You’re not alone. I’m so very glad you’re still here."

"We are here for you! It might not feel like it day to day but I promise you, we are," shared someone else.

"Your light is needs here on earth Shina. Keep fighting Queen," added another.

"I will keep sending all good things to you through time and space," commented a fan.

Earlier this year, Novalinga spoke to Elle Canada about the mental implications of being a public figure.

Over a span of two years, the singer rose to social media stardom and currently boasts 4.1 million TikTok followers.

Story continues

"I deal with a lot of discriminatory comments, which weigh on my mental health," she admitted.

Novalinga added that in order to make change, she has to "look past" those comments and "focus on the positive—the love and support" she receives.

By "change," the activist revealed that she hopes to create safe spaces for Indigenous communities to feel valued and respected.

"It’s fundamental that people know that they’re capable of reaching any goal they set for themselves, and this starts with feeling included and cared for by society," she said.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, call Talk Suicide Canada at 1-833-456-4566 (24/7) or text 45645 (4 p.m. — 12 a.m. EST).

Free and confidential mental health support is available 24/7 from Wellness Together Canada.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.