Canadian Tire has 1000s of deals right now: 11 best Big Red deals to shop

Canadian Tire's Birthday Big Red sale has thousands of deals up to 70% off.

Everyone loves celebrating their birthday — and that includes Canadian Tire.

In honour of the brand's 101st anniversary, this week shoppers can take advantage of huge savings for all things home, garden, auto and more.

The Birthday Big Red sale includes deals of up to 75 per cent off 1000s of items — more than 2,500 to be exact.

These deals end on Sept. 15, so scroll through to find some of the best Canadian Tire deals and discounts before they're gone for good.

Outbound Wide Back Folding Camping Quad Chair. Image via Canadian Tire.

For camping, outdoor sports events and picnics, this lightweight folding chair is an ideal option.

$13 $27 at Canadian Tire

T-fal Easy Fry 8-in-1 XL Digital Air Fryer. Image via Canadian Tire.

Save $141 on this air fryer, which lets you cook with eight convenient preset modes: fries, cutlet, shrimp, cake, pizza, fish, grill and roast.

$89 $230 at Canadian Tire

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Canadian Tire.

With the touch of a button, seamlessly switch from cleaning hard floors to vacuuming and washing your area rugs with this two-in-one floor cleaner.

$200 $400 at Canadian Tire

Lagostina Ceramic Bakeware Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

According to reviewers, this bakeware set is "easy to clean" "well made" and "distributes heat evenly" while baking.

$29 $100 at Canadian Tire

Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System. Image via Canadian Tire.

Get the benefits of a blender and food processor in one convenient appliance with this all in one Ninja kitchen system.

$150 $330 at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Wrench & Pliers Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

You'll be ready to tackle just about any job with this set of ten wrenches and pliers, which are crafted from high-carbon steel to ensure durability.

$30 $90 at Canadian Tire

Yardworks 9 Amp 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saw, 10-in. Image via Canadian Tire.

This mini chainsaw makes quick work of gardening, and is perfect for fall yardwork.

$100 $170 at Canadian Tire

BISSELL SpotClean PetPro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner. Image via Canadian Tire.

Tackle tough pet stains and odours in one go with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. "Works great to clean spots, big and small," shared one reviewer.

$140 $220 at Canadian Tire

Kerry Media Electric Fireplace TV Stand. Image via Canadian Tire.

With cooler weather just around the corner, why not add an extra cozy feel to your home with this electric fireplace.

$280 $560 at Canadian Tire

MotoMaster Eliminator Booster Pack. Image via Canadian Tire.

In case of car trouble, this booster pack has your back. Its lithium-ion battery delivers up to 40 jump starts on a single charge and holds its charge in storage for up to one year.

$180 $280 at Canadian Tire

Pfister Solita 6-Setting Spray & Handheld Shower Head Combo. Image via Canadian Tire.

Give your bathroom a simple refresh by updating your shower head to this dual spray design.

$35 $100 at Canadian Tire

