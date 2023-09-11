Canadian Tire has 1000s of deals right now: 11 best Big Red deals to shop
Celebrate Canadian Tire's birthday with 1000s of deals for the home, garden and more.
Everyone loves celebrating their birthday — and that includes Canadian Tire.
In honour of the brand's 101st anniversary, this week shoppers can take advantage of huge savings for all things home, garden, auto and more.
The Birthday Big Red sale includes deals of up to 75 per cent off 1000s of items — more than 2,500 to be exact.
These deals end on Sept. 15, so scroll through to find some of the best Canadian Tire deals and discounts before they're gone for good.
Outbound Wide Back Folding Camping Quad Chair
For camping, outdoor sports events and picnics, this lightweight folding chair is an ideal option.
T-fal Easy Fry 8-in-1 XL Digital Air Fryer
Save $141 on this air fryer, which lets you cook with eight convenient preset modes: fries, cutlet, shrimp, cake, pizza, fish, grill and roast.
Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner
With the touch of a button, seamlessly switch from cleaning hard floors to vacuuming and washing your area rugs with this two-in-one floor cleaner.
Lagostina Ceramic Bakeware Set
According to reviewers, this bakeware set is "easy to clean" "well made" and "distributes heat evenly" while baking.
Ninja Professional Plus Kitchen System
Get the benefits of a blender and food processor in one convenient appliance with this all in one Ninja kitchen system.
Mastercraft Wrench & Pliers Set
You'll be ready to tackle just about any job with this set of ten wrenches and pliers, which are crafted from high-carbon steel to ensure durability.
Yardworks 9 Amp 2-in-1 Electric Pole Saw, 10-in
This mini chainsaw makes quick work of gardening, and is perfect for fall yardwork.
BISSELL SpotClean PetPro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner
Tackle tough pet stains and odours in one go with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. "Works great to clean spots, big and small," shared one reviewer.
Kerry Media Electric Fireplace TV Stand
With cooler weather just around the corner, why not add an extra cozy feel to your home with this electric fireplace.
MotoMaster Eliminator Booster Pack
In case of car trouble, this booster pack has your back. Its lithium-ion battery delivers up to 40 jump starts on a single charge and holds its charge in storage for up to one year.
Pfister Solita 6-Setting Spray & Handheld Shower Head Combo
Give your bathroom a simple refresh by updating your shower head to this dual spray design.
