Canadian Tire's Big Red sale ends soon: Deals on kitchen, garden & auto up to 75% off

Canadian Tire's birthday ends soon: Take advantage of thousands of deals for the home, garden and more.
Everyone loves celebrating their birthday — and that includes Canadian Tire.
In honour of the brand's 101st anniversary, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings for all things home, garden, auto and more.
The Birthday Big Red sale includes deals of up to 75 per cent off 1000s of items, and it's ending soon. These deals end tomorrow (Sept. 15), so scroll through to find some of the best Canadian Tire deals and discounts before they're gone for good.
Outbound Queen Double-High Inflatable Air Mattress
Save $80 on this inflatable queen size mattress — perfect for keeping on hand for camping trips and unexpected guests.
Keter Samoa Outdoor Storage Deck Box
add some extra storage to your outdoor areas with this spacious bin made from weather resistant and UV protected plastic.
Ninja Foodi XL Dual Zone, 6-in-1 Air Fryer
Save $140 on this dual-basket air fryer, which lets you cook twice as much food in the same amount of time as a single basket air fryer.
Mastercraft Grade 1A Aluminum Multi-Task Ladder
This stairway ladder features multiple positions and is good for uneven ground, plus it reaches heights up to 21 feet.
Shark Rocket Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Shoppers rave that this stick vacuum is "extremely light and very durable," with "powerful suction" to tackle messes around the house.
Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set
A knife set is a must in every kitchen, and this 14-piece set has you covered when it comes to food prep.
BISSELL SpotClean PetPro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner
Tackle tough pet stains and odours in one go with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. "Works great to clean spots, big and small," shared one reviewer.
Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker
Simplify your morning routine with this Keurig coffee maker. It uses K-Cup pods or ground coffee to brew a delicious cup every time.
Dyson AM07 Cool Programmable Oscillating Tower Fan
Summer is ending, which means now is a great time to score a deal and save $200 on this Dyson bladeless fan.
Anchor Hocking Glass Food Storage Set
This food storage set comes with 12 glass containers and matching lids, ranging from 1-cup to 7-cup capacity.
Mastercraft Wrench & Pliers Set
You'll be ready to tackle just about any job with this set of ten wrenches and pliers, which are crafted from high-carbon steel to ensure durability.
Sunny Health & Fitness TM100 Auto-Incline Folding Treadmill
Take $450 off this folding treadmill, which features 15 levels of auto incline for plenty of resistance.
