Canadian Tire's Big Red sale ends soon: Deals on kitchen, garden & auto up to 75% off

Canadian Tire's Birthday Big Red sale ends soon: Save on thousands of deals up to 70% off.

Everyone loves celebrating their birthday — and that includes Canadian Tire.

In honour of the brand's 101st anniversary, shoppers can take advantage of huge savings for all things home, garden, auto and more.

The Birthday Big Red sale includes deals of up to 75 per cent off 1000s of items, and it's ending soon. These deals end tomorrow (Sept. 15), so scroll through to find some of the best Canadian Tire deals and discounts before they're gone for good.

Outbound Queen Double-High Inflatable Air Mattress. Image via Canadian Tire.

Save $80 on this inflatable queen size mattress — perfect for keeping on hand for camping trips and unexpected guests.

$70 $150 at Canadian Tire

Keter Samoa Outdoor Storage Deck Box. Image via Canadian Tire.

add some extra storage to your outdoor areas with this spacious bin made from weather resistant and UV protected plastic.

$75 $100 at Canadian Tire

Ninja Foodi XL Dual Zone, 6-in-1 Air Fryer. Image via Canadian Tire.

Save $140 on this dual-basket air fryer, which lets you cook twice as much food in the same amount of time as a single basket air fryer.

$160 $300 at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Grade 1A Aluminum Multi-Task Ladder. Image via Canadian Tire.

This stairway ladder features multiple positions and is good for uneven ground, plus it reaches heights up to 21 feet.

$200 $450 at Canadian Tire

Shark Rocket Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Canadian Tire.

Shoppers rave that this stick vacuum is "extremely light and very durable," with "powerful suction" to tackle messes around the house.

$100 $280 at Canadian Tire

Henckels Stainless Steel Forged Generation Knife Block Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

A knife set is a must in every kitchen, and this 14-piece set has you covered when it comes to food prep.

$119 $400 at Canadian Tire

BISSELL SpotClean PetPro Portable Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner. Image via Canadian Tire.

Tackle tough pet stains and odours in one go with this portable carpet and upholstery cleaner. "Works great to clean spots, big and small," shared one reviewer.

$140 $220 at Canadian Tire

Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker. Image via Canadian Tire.

Simplify your morning routine with this Keurig coffee maker. It uses K-Cup pods or ground coffee to brew a delicious cup every time.

$99 $190 at Canadian Tire

Dyson Cool Programmable Oscillating Tower Fan. Image via Canadian Tire.

Summer is ending, which means now is a great time to score a deal and save $200 on this Dyson bladeless fan.

$400 $500 at Canadian Tire

Anchor Hocking Glass Food Storage Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

This food storage set comes with 12 glass containers and matching lids, ranging from 1-cup to 7-cup capacity.

$23 $50 at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Wrench & Pliers Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

You'll be ready to tackle just about any job with this set of ten wrenches and pliers, which are crafted from high-carbon steel to ensure durability.

$30 $90 at Canadian Tire

Sunny Health & Fitness TM100 Auto-Incline Folding Treadmill. Image via Canadian Tire.

Take $450 off this folding treadmill, which features 15 levels of auto incline for plenty of resistance.

$550 $1,000 at Canadian Tire

