More than 1,300 items are on sale at Canadian Tire: 11 best deals to shop

Canadian Tire is having a massive sale: 11 best deals to shop (Photos via Canadian Tire)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Canadian Tire's massive clearance event is on right now.

For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 83 per cent on outdoor equipment, kitchen appliances, cleaning supplies and more.

From pet-friendly vacuums to top-rated luggage, we scoured through the 1,300+ products on sale to find 11 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $210 off this Hoover Steam Complete Pet Mop Cleaner with a removable handheld steamer.

Save $210: Hoover Steam Complete Pet Mop Cleaner

Hoover Steam Complete Pet Mop Cleaner (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Hoover's Expert Series Pet Steam Lift tackles the toughest stains in your home and removes up to 99.99 per cent of harmful bacteria. "From the bathrooms to [the] kitchen to the floors, my house has never been cleaner," raves one Canadian Tire shopper.

$90 $300 at Canadian Tire

Save $220: Vida by Paderno Japanese Steel Knife Block Set

Vida by Paderno Japanese Steel Knife Block Set (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This fan-favourite knife set includes a chef's knife, bread, six steak knives, and more. They're the "best set of knives I have ever used," according to one reviewer.

$100 $320 at Canadian Tire

Cuisinart Precision Master Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Photo via Canadian Tire)

A Canadian Tire fan-favourite, Cuisinart's stand mixer features a powerful 500-watt motor, 12 mixing speeds, and a 5.2-litre (5.5-quart) stainless-steel bowl.

$200 $400 at Canadian Tire

Save $300: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PetPro Upright Vacuum Cleaner

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PetPro Upright Vacuum Cleaner (Photo via Canadian Tire)

A must-have for pet owners, Bissell's Pet Hair Eraser vacuum helps trap allergens inside the vacuum and eliminates pet odours as you clean.

$200 $500 at Canadian Tire

Lagostina Coffee/Spice Grinder (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This dual-purpose coffee/spice grinder has a 12-cup capacity and a 200-watt motor for fast grinding. It's "extremely easy to use and easy [to] clean," according to one shopper. "You can grind [as] course or fine as you like, and the results give you fresh, tasty coffee."

$20 $40 at Canadian Tire

Bluehive Wireless 10W Charging Pad for Qi-Enabled Devices (Photo via Canadian Tire)

A major steal at 83 per cent off, this wireless charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices and features an anti-slip top and bottom.

$7 $40 at Canadian Tire

Save $185: REVO Impact II Hardside Spinner Luggage

REVO Impact II Hardside Spinner Luggage, 25-in (Photo via Canadian Tire)

A mega steal at $185 off, this 25-inch suitcase features a scratch-resistant finish and a two-inch expansion for extra packing capacity.

$125 $310 at Canadian Tire

Noma 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector with 4 USB Outlets (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This power strip provides 1200 joules of surge protection, comes with a convenient on/off switch, and features a one-metre long cord.

$29 $59 at Canadian Tire

Lagostina Artiste-Clad Copper Cookware Set (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Right now, Canadian Tire shoppers can save a whopping $1,500 — yes, $1,500 — on this stunning 12-piece cookware set. "They cook beautifully, look great and [are] constructed exceptionally well," according to one reviewer.

$500 $2,000 at Canadian Tire

Save 70%: Lagostina Tuscan Collection Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven

Lagostina Tuscan Collection Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Save $190 on this best-selling Lagostina Dutch oven — but only for a few days! The four-quart multi-purpose dish is made from heavy gauge cast iron and is designed for optimal steam recirculation.

$80 $270 at Canadian Tire

Save $100: Paderno Balanced Brew Programmable Coffee Maker

Paderno Balanced Brew SCA Certified Programmable Coffee Maker (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This aesthetically-pleasing coffee maker is designed to brew delicious, rich coffee in minutes. The Paderno unit comes certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to produce optimal water temperature, brew time and volume.

$117 $217 at Canadian Tire

