More than 1,300 items are on sale at Canadian Tire: 11 best deals to shop
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Canadian Tire's massive clearance event is on right now.
For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 83 per cent on outdoor equipment, kitchen appliances, cleaning supplies and more.
From pet-friendly vacuums to top-rated luggage, we scoured through the 1,300+ products on sale to find 11 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $210 off this Hoover Steam Complete Pet Mop Cleaner with a removable handheld steamer.
Save $210: Hoover Steam Complete Pet Mop Cleaner
Hoover's Expert Series Pet Steam Lift tackles the toughest stains in your home and removes up to 99.99 per cent of harmful bacteria. "From the bathrooms to [the] kitchen to the floors, my house has never been cleaner," raves one Canadian Tire shopper.
Save $220: Vida by Paderno Japanese Steel Knife Block Set
This fan-favourite knife set includes a chef's knife, bread, six steak knives, and more. They're the "best set of knives I have ever used," according to one reviewer.
Save 50%: Cuisinart Precision Master Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
A Canadian Tire fan-favourite, Cuisinart's stand mixer features a powerful 500-watt motor, 12 mixing speeds, and a 5.2-litre (5.5-quart) stainless-steel bowl.
Save $300: Bissell Pet Hair Eraser PetPro Upright Vacuum Cleaner
A must-have for pet owners, Bissell's Pet Hair Eraser vacuum helps trap allergens inside the vacuum and eliminates pet odours as you clean.
Save 50%: Lagostina Coffee/Spice Grinder
This dual-purpose coffee/spice grinder has a 12-cup capacity and a 200-watt motor for fast grinding. It's "extremely easy to use and easy [to] clean," according to one shopper. "You can grind [as] course or fine as you like, and the results give you fresh, tasty coffee."
Save 83%: Bluehive Wireless 10W Charging Pad for Qi-Enabled Devices
A major steal at 83 per cent off, this wireless charger is compatible with all Qi-enabled devices and features an anti-slip top and bottom.
Save $185: REVO Impact II Hardside Spinner Luggage
A mega steal at $185 off, this 25-inch suitcase features a scratch-resistant finish and a two-inch expansion for extra packing capacity.
Save 50%: Noma 8-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector with 4 USB Outlets
This power strip provides 1200 joules of surge protection, comes with a convenient on/off switch, and features a one-metre long cord.
Save $1,500: Lagostina Artiste-Clad Copper Cookware Set
Right now, Canadian Tire shoppers can save a whopping $1,500 — yes, $1,500 — on this stunning 12-piece cookware set. "They cook beautifully, look great and [are] constructed exceptionally well," according to one reviewer.
Save 70%: Lagostina Tuscan Collection Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Save $190 on this best-selling Lagostina Dutch oven — but only for a few days! The four-quart multi-purpose dish is made from heavy gauge cast iron and is designed for optimal steam recirculation.
Save $100: Paderno Balanced Brew Programmable Coffee Maker
This aesthetically-pleasing coffee maker is designed to brew delicious, rich coffee in minutes. The Paderno unit comes certified by the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) to produce optimal water temperature, brew time and volume.
