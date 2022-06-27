Canadian Tire's Canada Day sale is here: Save up to 80% on BBQs, cookware & more

Canadian Tire's Canada Day sale is here! Save big on kitchen appliances, outdoor accessories and more. (Photos via Canadian Tire)

Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Can you believe that Canada Day is almost here? Not only do most people get an extra day off work, but July 1 kicks off a month featuring some of the most popular shopping events for consumers, like Amazon Prime Day and the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, as well as a slew of Canada Day deals and sales.

If you don't want to wait until Friday, you can already shop Canadian Tire's Canada Day sale. For a limited time, save up to 80 per cent on kitchen appliances, outdoor accessories and more.

To shop the latest Canadian Tire deals just in time for the long weekend, check out our top 11 picks below.

Lagostina 3-Ply Stainless Steel Commercial Clad Cookware Set, Oven Safe, 12-pc (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This show-stopping stainless steel cookware set is a whopping $1000 off! Designed to handle a variety of meals, big or small, this set is created for daily use. What are you waiting for?

$250 $1250 at Canadian Tire

Henckels French Forged Knife Block Set, 13-pc (Photo via Canadian Tire)

"Great knives at a really great price. They're sharp, high-quality and the wood stand looks great in my kitchen," writes a Canadian Tire shopper. At almost $600 off, this knife set is a steal!

$250 $840 at Canadian Tire

Outbound 5-Person QuickCamp Dome Tent (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Is camping on your summer agenda? If so, now's the time to stock up on your outdoor essentials. This five-person tent features a roomy dome and water-resistant design to keep you comfortable and dry all night long.

$104 $160 at Canadian Tire

MASTER Chef Portable Tabletop Single-Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill with Folding Legs (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Calling all grill masters! This portable and powerful gas BBQ is great for any get-up-and-go weekend adventure. The porcelain-coated cooking grate also resists sticking and can be removed for easy cleaning.

Story continues

$75 $100 at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft Screwdriver Set, 80-pc (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Do you need a gift for the handyman (or woman) in your life? If so, you're in luck. This 80-piece screwdriver set is only $25 right now — shop it before it's gone!

$25 $130 at Canadian Tire

Ninja® Foodi™ 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Stainless Steel (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Toaster Oven is the ultimate meal-making machine: it air fries, air roasts, air broils, bakes, toasts, dehydrates and keeps food warm. Featuring a 60 second preheat, this item cooks up to 60 per cent faster than a traditional oven, and makes full meals in as little as 20 minutes.

$240 $350 at Canadian Tire

For Living Augusta Round Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Bowl/Fire Pit w/ Fireplace Poker, 29.5 x 19-in (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Summer nights aren't complete without roasted marshmallows or ooey-gooey s'mores. With this outdoor fire pit, currently on sale for $80, you can make delicious treats or simply relax in front of the burning coals.

$80 $150 at Canadian Tire

Outbound Double Single-High Inflatable Air Mattress/Airbed w/ Built-In Foot Pump & Pillow (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This inflatable air mattress features a build in pillow and inflates in five to seven minutes. Toss this "comfortable and easy to use" item in your camping tent for a luxurious sleep.

$36 $60 at Canadian Tire

Hamilton Beach Easy Access Programmable Coffee Maker, Stainless Steel, 14 Cups (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Are you a coffee lover? This Hamilton Beach programmable coffee maker comes with a built with auto-shutoff and cleaning cycle reminder for added convenience.

$80 $155 at Canadian Tire

Yardworks 5A Electric Corded Grass Trimmer, 14-in (Photo via Canadian Tire)

"This trimmer does a great job! Great price too. Lots of power, lightweight and easy to set up and use. Perfect for keeping your lawn tidy all summer long," writes a Canadian Tire shopper. Need we say more?

$60 $100 at Canadian Tire

Starfrit Pressure Cooker w/ 9 Pre-set Functions, Stainless Steel, 6qt (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Cook the weekend away with this Starfrit Pressure Cooker. This item features nine single-touch pre-set programs, 24-hour automatic keep warm function and a 24-hour programmable timer.

$70 $120 at Canadian Tire

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and sign up for our newsletter.