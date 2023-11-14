Canadian Tire alredy has 100s of Black Friday deals: Save up to 50% on Keurig, Dyson & more
Prices won't go any lower, so grab what you need while you can.
Each year, Black Friday seems to begin earlier and earlier, and if you're itching to score epic deals on kitchen gadgets, tools, and all that good stuff, look no further than good ol' Canadian Tire.
Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker$70$110Save $40
BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner$90$130Save $40
Ninja Air Fryer$90$160Save $70
Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree$120$250Save $130
iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Vacuum$400$600Save $200
Black + Decker 20V Cordless Drill with Battery, Charger & 100-pc Accessory Set$70$120Save $50
Ninja Nutri Personal Blender$60$110Save $50
Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner$800$1,000Save $200
Outbound Women's Cascade Insulated Water-Resistant Winter Snow Boots$60$120Save $60
Outbound Queen Double-High Inflatable Air Mattress$75$100Save $25
Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven$160$260Save $100
Their early Black Friday sale is going strong, and you can score up to 50 per cent off top-rated air fryers, blenders, vacuums and more.
Now, you can forget the waiting game and find some of the lowest prices of the season without all the rush — Canadian Tire is guaranteeing that prices won't get any lower this year.
Featured Canadian Tire early Black Friday deal: Save $40 on Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker
Save 35 per cent on this mini Keurig coffee maker.
This single serve coffee machine features a compact design that's ideal for small spaces. Since it only brews a single cup of coffee at a time, it's also a convenient option for brewing your own drinks at home or at the office.
The K-Mini brewer is simple to use — just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favourite K-Cup pod and press the brew button. Choose from any of the K-Cup compatible drinks that come in portable pods, like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate.
Keep reading for even more Canadian Tire early Black Friday deals that you can only catch until Nov. 16 (AKA right now).
Save 30%: BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner
This little vacuum's got your back, tackling tough spots, stains and grime in carpets and upholstery like a total champ. If you've got pets, this cleaner will be your saviour.
This compact vacuum comes with a little stain tool to help you scrub stains away.
Save 40%: Ninja Air Fryer
If you don't already own an air fryer, this one is perfect for cooking up all your favourite foods in a flash — and it can fit up to two pounds of french fries!
This air fryer has a four-quart basket, perfect for family-sized meals.
Save 52%: Pre-Lit Dresden Christmas Tree
This artificial tree is complete with a sturdy metal stand and enough room for all those presents. And there's no need to stress about lighting it up since it's pre-equipped with colour-changing LED lights.
This artificial Christmas tree is seven-feet tall.
Save 30%: iRobot Roomba i1+ Self-Emptying Vacuum
Cleaning just got a whole lot smarter with this robot vacuum — with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri compatibility, you can kick off a cleaning sesh with a quick voice command. Or you can schedule it to tidy things up via the iRobot Home App.
This robot vacuum has sensors that'll gauge where it can fit so it won't get stuck under furniture.
Save 42%: Black + Decker 20V Cordless Drill with Battery, Charger & 100-pc Accessory Set
Tough jobs around the house are no match for this versatile drill kit. It comes with a cordless drill, 1.5Ah battery, charger, 100-piece accessory kit and a soft case for storage.
This drill kit comes with everything you need to tackle jobs around the house.
Save 45%: Ninja Nutri Personal Blender
Not only will this blender break down ingredients to unlock the full potential of your fruits and veggies, but it'll also crush up ice with ease for the *smoothest* shakes, smoothies and other frozen drinks.
This blender comes with two travel cups for on-the-go convenience.
Save 20%: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
This intelligent vacuum will adapt its suction based on dust levels and floor types, ensuring the right power exactly where you need it. Now, you won't have to worry about leaving any dirt behind.
This vacuum has up to 60 minutes of run time.
Save 50%: Outbound Women's Cascade Insulated Water-Resistant Winter Snow Boots
Shoppers rave that these winter boots are great for outdoor activities, including "walking the dogs and doing things around the yard." One reviewer even noted, "I've worn them in at least -30C (if not colder) and they kept my feet warm."
Protect your feet from the elements this winter.
Save 25%: Outbound Queen Double-High Inflatable Air Mattress
This inflatable air mattress has a convenient built-in pump that plugs into a 120V outlet for quick inflation or deflation in just minutes.
This self-inflating mattress is a must-have for camping trips or last-minute guests.
Save 35%: Ninja Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven
This multipurpose appliance lets you air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate and keep warm — all in one.
This versatile kitchen appliance does it all.
