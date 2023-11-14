Canadian Tire alredy has 100s of Black Friday deals: Save up to 50% on Keurig, Dyson & more

Catch these early Black Friday deals on now at Canadian Tire.

Each year, Black Friday seems to begin earlier and earlier, and if you're itching to score epic deals on kitchen gadgets, tools, and all that good stuff, look no further than good ol' Canadian Tire.

Their early Black Friday sale is going strong, and you can score up to 50 per cent off top-rated air fryers, blenders, vacuums and more.

Now, you can forget the waiting game and find some of the lowest prices of the season without all the rush — Canadian Tire is guaranteeing that prices won't get any lower this year.

Featured Canadian Tire early Black Friday deal: Save $40 on Keurig K-Mini Single Serve Coffee Maker

This single serve coffee machine features a compact design that's ideal for small spaces. Since it only brews a single cup of coffee at a time, it's also a convenient option for brewing your own drinks at home or at the office.

The K-Mini brewer is simple to use — just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favourite K-Cup pod and press the brew button. Choose from any of the K-Cup compatible drinks that come in portable pods, like tea, coffee, or hot chocolate.

Keep reading for even more Canadian Tire early Black Friday deals that you can only catch until Nov. 16 (AKA right now).

Save 30%: BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

This little vacuum's got your back, tackling tough spots, stains and grime in carpets and upholstery like a total champ. If you've got pets, this cleaner will be your saviour.

Save 40%: Ninja Air Fryer

If you don't already own an air fryer, this one is perfect for cooking up all your favourite foods in a flash — and it can fit up to two pounds of french fries!

This artificial tree is complete with a sturdy metal stand and enough room for all those presents. And there's no need to stress about lighting it up since it's pre-equipped with colour-changing LED lights.

Cleaning just got a whole lot smarter with this robot vacuum — with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri compatibility, you can kick off a cleaning sesh with a quick voice command. Or you can schedule it to tidy things up via the iRobot Home App.

Tough jobs around the house are no match for this versatile drill kit. It comes with a cordless drill, 1.5Ah battery, charger, 100-piece accessory kit and a soft case for storage.

Save 45%: Ninja Nutri Personal Blender

Not only will this blender break down ingredients to unlock the full potential of your fruits and veggies, but it'll also crush up ice with ease for the *smoothest* shakes, smoothies and other frozen drinks.

Save 20%: Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This intelligent vacuum will adapt its suction based on dust levels and floor types, ensuring the right power exactly where you need it. Now, you won't have to worry about leaving any dirt behind.

Shoppers rave that these winter boots are great for outdoor activities, including "walking the dogs and doing things around the yard." One reviewer even noted, "I've worn them in at least -30C (if not colder) and they kept my feet warm."

This inflatable air mattress has a convenient built-in pump that plugs into a 120V outlet for quick inflation or deflation in just minutes.

This multipurpose appliance lets you air fry, air roast, air broil, bake, bagel, toast, dehydrate and keep warm — all in one.

