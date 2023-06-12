Canadian Tire is having a huge kitchen sale: Up to 75% off air fryers, knives & more

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Save up to 75% on these can't miss kitchen deals at Canadian Tire.

If you're planning to refresh your kitchen this summer, you're going to want to check out Canadian Tire's latest can't-miss sale.

The retailer just slashed its prices on tons of kitchen essentials as part of their Summer Big Red Event, which features deals of up to 75 per cent off must-haves like pots and pans, small appliances, and more.

These deals won't last forever, so shop Canadian Tire kitchen deals while you still can, along with more Big Red sale finds below.

Heritage The Rock Forged Non-Stick Cookware Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

Cook up a storm with this set of five nonstick pots and pans. They're made with a durable, thick forged aluminum base and unique Rock Tec surface to prevent sticking.

$150 $600 at Canadian Tire

Vida by PADERNO Immersion Hand Blender. Image via Canadian Tire.

This hand blender also comes with a whisk attachment, so in addition to making delicious soups and sauces, you can also take the work out of mixing by hand.

$40 $70 at Canadian Tire

Henckels French Forged Steel Knife Block Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

A good knife set is essential in every kitchen, and this 13-piece kit includes a chef knife, a bread knife, a Santoku knife, a serrated utility knife, a paring knife, six stamped steak knives, sharpening steel and a natural block.

$200 $840 at Canadian Tire

Black & Decker 10-Speed Blender. Image via Canadian Tire.

Ringing in at just $30, this Black & Decker blender is an ultra-affordable choice if you're on the hunt for a new blender.

$30 $85 at Canadian TIre

Lagostina Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Grill. Image via Canadian Tire.

Choose from a flat-top griddle or a classic grilling surface when you use the cast-iron grill. It comes pre-seasoned, and is safe to use in the oven and on the barbecue up to 500°F/260°C.

$50 $170 at Canadian Tire

Ninja One Lid Cooker. Image via Canadian Tire.

This multipurpose Ninja appliance does it all: steam, air fry, and pressure cook all in one. It's "magic kitchen equipment," according to reviewers who rave that "cooking has never been so easy."

$200 $380 at Canadian Tire

CANVAS Wild Rose 16pc Porcelain Dinnerware Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

This dining set offers a modern take on traditional china, with a black and white floral design that's sure to elevate your summer tablescapes.

$40 $100 at Canadian Tire

Nespresso Vertuo Coffee & Espresso Machine by DeLonghi with Aeroccino Milk Frother. Image via Canadian Tire.

Ready to level up your morning coffee? This Nespresso machine and Aeroccino milk frother will have you whipping up cafe-quality drinks at home in no time.

$220 $350 at Canadian Tire

Anchor Hocking Premium True Seal Storage Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

Whether you use these glass containers for meal prep, fridge organization, or just extra pantry storage, this 15-piece set is a worthy addition to your kitchen.

$30 $60 at Canadian Tire

NutriBullet EveryGrain Cooker. Image via Canadian Tire.

This versatile cooker makes perfect grains, from rice to farrow to quinoa, every time. Reviewers say it delivers "effortless grain cooking options" and "everything comes out great."

$60 $110 at Canadian Tire

CANVAS Avery 54pc Stainless Steel Flatware Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

If you're planning a summer dinner party, replace your tired old utensils with this flatware set that serves 10.

$80 $200 at Canadian Tire

