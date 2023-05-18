Canadian Tire is having a massive May long weekend sale — save up to 75%

14 best deals from Canadian Tire's Victoria Day long weekend sale (photos via Canadian Tire).

Canadian Tire's Spring Mega Sale is on now — just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 75 per cent on small appliances, vacuums, outdoor equipment and more.

From air fryers to lawn essentials, we scoured through the 2,000+ products on sale to find 14 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $50 off this versatile Ninja Foodi Flip & Prep.

Ninja Foodi Flip & Prep (Photo via Canadian Tire)

A necessity for any at-home chef, this Ninja device easily switches from a hand mixer to an immersion blender to save time, money and kitchen space.

$110 $160 at Canadian Tire

Save 75%: Henckels French Forged Steel Knife Block Set

Henckels French Forged Steel Knife Block Set (Photo via Canadian Tire)

On sale for a whopping 75 per cent off, this 13-piece German steel knife block set comes backed by an average rating of 4.5 stars. The knives are "well made and perfectly balanced," according to one shopper. "A great addition to my kitchen."

$200 $840 at Canadian Tire

Save $100: Dyson Cool Programmable Oscillating Tower Fan

Dyson Cool Programmable Oscillating Tower Fan (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Just in time for summer weather, this Dyson Tower Fan creates powerful airflow with low turbulence and a whisper sound. "It’s quiet and sleek looking," lauds one reviewer.

$350 $450 at Canadian Tire

Outbound 7-Piece Softside Spinner Wheel Travel Luggage Suitcase Set w/ Duffle (Photo via Canadian Tire)

In addition to a trio of high-quality upright suitcase-style bags, this Outbound luggage set also includes two duffel bags, a boarding tote bag and a toiletry bag.

$200 $400 at Canadian Tire

Save 20%: Yardworks Dry Seal Oscillating Lawn Water Sprinkler

Yardworks Dry Seal Oscillating Lawn Water Sprinkler (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Make sure your lawn is well-watered and maintained this summer with the Yardworks 3600 sq. ft. oscillating sprinkler. It's "easy to use and adjust, however the best features is that it is solidly constructed," according to one reviewer.

$32 $40 at Canadian Tire

Save $250: iRobot Roomba 691 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 691 Robot Vacuum (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Right now, Canadian Tire shoppers can save 50 per cent on this 3-stage robot vacuum. Powered by iRobot OS, the vacuum learns your cleaning habits and then offers up personalized cleaning schedules. It's "easy to program" and "does an excellent job on tiles, laminate and low pile rug," writes one shopper.

$250 $500 at Canadian Tire

Save 50%: Anchor Hocking Glass Measuring Cup Set

Anchor Hocking Glass Measuring Cup Set (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Every kitchen needs a measuring cup set. This microwave, oven and dishwasher-safe trio includes 1, 2 and 4-cup sizes.

$15 $30 at Canadian Tire

Save $170: Ninja Foodi XL Pro Digital Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Digital Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven (Photo via Canadian Tire)

The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro air fryer is the ultimate meal-making machine. It can air fry, roast, broil, toast, dehydrate and more — talk about multitasking!

$260 $430 at Canadian Tire

Save 20%: Algreen Products Self Watering Crete Round Planter

Algreen Products Self Watering Crete Round Planter (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This eye-catching planter features a self-watering reservoir that creates a sub-irrigation water system to slowly feed the soil and promote root growth.

$48 $60 at Canadian Tire

Save 25%: Woods Hydration Backpack

Woods Hydration Backpack (Photo via Canadian Tire)

A smart accessory for camping, hiking and outdoor sports, this top-rated backpack features a two-litre water bladder, rain cover, dual side water bottle pockets and reflective details.

$54 $72 at Canadian Tire

Save $200: Napoleon TravelQ Portable Electric BBQ Grill

Napoleon PRO285E TravelQ Portable Electric BBQ Grill with1500W Burner (photo via Canadian Tire)

This portable electric grill has a 1500W burner element, a temperature gauge for for optimal temperature control and 285 in² of total cooking area. According to one shopper, it's the "best quality travel BBQ available."

$300 $500 at Canadian Tire

Anchor Hocking Glass Food 24-Piece Storage Set (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This must-have set has earned rave reviews from Canadian Tire shoppers. The food storage containers are "durable" and "high-quality," according to reviewers.

$25 $50 at Canadian Tire

Heritage The Rock Reversible Grill & Griddle (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Dishwasher and oven-safe, this grill drains grease for healthier burgers, steaks, fish and vegetables and acts as a griddle for eggs, pancakes and potatoes.

$30 $100 at Canadian Tire

Save $150: Shark Rocket Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Shark Rocket Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner (Photo via Canadian Tire)

With an impressive average rating of 4.3 stars, Canadian Tire shoppers say this Shark vacuum cleaner is "super easy to use" and "super light." One reviewer says they have "never been happier with a vacuum! The amount of cat hair it picks up is amazing."

$150 $300 at Canadian Tire

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.