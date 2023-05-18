Canadian Tire is having a massive May long weekend sale — save up to 75%
Canadian Tire's Victoria Day long weekend sale starts now: Save up to 75% on vacuums, small appliances, lawn care essentials and more.
Canadian Tire's Spring Mega Sale is on now — just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.
For a limited time, Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 75 per cent on small appliances, vacuums, outdoor equipment and more.
From air fryers to lawn essentials, we scoured through the 2,000+ products on sale to find 14 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $50 off this versatile Ninja Foodi Flip & Prep.
Save $50: Ninja Foodi Flip & Prep
A necessity for any at-home chef, this Ninja device easily switches from a hand mixer to an immersion blender to save time, money and kitchen space.
Save 75%: Henckels French Forged Steel Knife Block Set
On sale for a whopping 75 per cent off, this 13-piece German steel knife block set comes backed by an average rating of 4.5 stars. The knives are "well made and perfectly balanced," according to one shopper. "A great addition to my kitchen."
Save $100: Dyson Cool Programmable Oscillating Tower Fan
Just in time for summer weather, this Dyson Tower Fan creates powerful airflow with low turbulence and a whisper sound. "It’s quiet and sleek looking," lauds one reviewer.
Save 50%: Outbound 7-Piece Softside Luggage Set
In addition to a trio of high-quality upright suitcase-style bags, this Outbound luggage set also includes two duffel bags, a boarding tote bag and a toiletry bag.
Save 20%: Yardworks Dry Seal Oscillating Lawn Water Sprinkler
Make sure your lawn is well-watered and maintained this summer with the Yardworks 3600 sq. ft. oscillating sprinkler. It's "easy to use and adjust, however the best features is that it is solidly constructed," according to one reviewer.
Save $250: iRobot Roomba 691 Robot Vacuum
Right now, Canadian Tire shoppers can save 50 per cent on this 3-stage robot vacuum. Powered by iRobot OS, the vacuum learns your cleaning habits and then offers up personalized cleaning schedules. It's "easy to program" and "does an excellent job on tiles, laminate and low pile rug," writes one shopper.
Save 50%: Anchor Hocking Glass Measuring Cup Set
Every kitchen needs a measuring cup set. This microwave, oven and dishwasher-safe trio includes 1, 2 and 4-cup sizes.
Save $170: Ninja Foodi XL Pro Digital Convection Air Fryer Toaster Oven
The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro air fryer is the ultimate meal-making machine. It can air fry, roast, broil, toast, dehydrate and more — talk about multitasking!
Save 20%: Algreen Products Self Watering Crete Round Planter
This eye-catching planter features a self-watering reservoir that creates a sub-irrigation water system to slowly feed the soil and promote root growth.
Save 25%: Woods Hydration Backpack
A smart accessory for camping, hiking and outdoor sports, this top-rated backpack features a two-litre water bladder, rain cover, dual side water bottle pockets and reflective details.
Save $200: Napoleon TravelQ Portable Electric BBQ Grill
This portable electric grill has a 1500W burner element, a temperature gauge for for optimal temperature control and 285 in² of total cooking area. According to one shopper, it's the "best quality travel BBQ available."
Save 50%: Anchor Hocking Glass Food 24-Piece Storage Set
This must-have set has earned rave reviews from Canadian Tire shoppers. The food storage containers are "durable" and "high-quality," according to reviewers.
Save 70%: Heritage The Rock Reversible Grill & Griddle
Dishwasher and oven-safe, this grill drains grease for healthier burgers, steaks, fish and vegetables and acts as a griddle for eggs, pancakes and potatoes.
Save $150: Shark Rocket Lightweight Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner
With an impressive average rating of 4.3 stars, Canadian Tire shoppers say this Shark vacuum cleaner is "super easy to use" and "super light." One reviewer says they have "never been happier with a vacuum! The amount of cat hair it picks up is amazing."
