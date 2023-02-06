Canadian Tire's Massive Monday Clearance Event is back — save up to 70 per cent (photos via Canadian Tire).

Canadian Tire's Massive Monday Clearance sale is on now.

Until Wednesday (Feb. 8), Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 70 per cent on small appliances, 2-in-1 vacuums, travel accessories and more.

From air fryers to cast iron pans, we scoured through the 1,000+ products on sale to find 14 deals you won't want to miss, starting with $175 off this 24-inch Swiss Alps suitcase.

Swiss Alps Furor Expandable Hardside Spinner Wheel Travel Luggage (photo via Canadian Tire)

Heading out for spring break? Until Feb. 8, Canadian Tire shoppers can save 50 per cent on this 24-inch expandable suitcase. The suitcase boasts an integrated TSA lock for added security and interior tie-down straps to keep all your packed items secure.

$175 $350 at Canadian Tire

Save 65%: Vida by Paderno Stainless Steel Knife Block Set

Vida by Paderno Stainless Steel Knife Block Set (photo via Canadian Tire)

On sale for a whopping 65 per cent off, this 14-piece stainless steel knife block set comes backed by an average rating of 4.5 stars. The knives are "perfect," according to one shopper. They're "great quality, very sharp, [and] cut well."

$100 $320 at Canadian Tire

Master Chef Pre-Programmed Probe Cooking Thermometer (photo via Canadian Tire)

A handy tool for checking food temperatures, this pre-programmed thermometer is perfect for getting the ideal temperature in meat and poultry.

$16 $27 at Canadian Tire

Save $160: Outbound Ice Fishing Crystal 4 Shelter

Outbound Ice Fishing Crystal 4 Shelter (photo via Canadian Tire)

For a limited time, Canadian shoppers can save $160 on this three-person Outbound ice fishing tent. It has a pop-up design for easy setup and take down and blackout coating to block the wind and light.

$240 $400 at Canadian Tire

Save 40%: Heritage Electric Air Fryer

Heritage Electric Air Fryer (photo via Canadian Tire)

There is very little you cannot cook in this 3.2-litre air fryer. The reviewer-favourite appliance cooks your favourite foods to perfection, heats from 176°F to 400°F, and features a removable non-stick basket and outer pot for easy cleaning.

$90 $150 at Canadian Tire

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Upright Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is "marvellous," according to one shopper. It "removes stains with little effort and picks up plenty of hairs embedded in the carpet."

$300 $600 at Canadian Tire

Dewalt Cordless Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, Battery & Charger Combo Kit (photo via Canadian Tire)

This must-have set has earned rave reviews from Canadian Tire shoppers who call it a "great kit for a great price." According to one reviewer, they're "top quality tools."

$200 $250 at Canadian Tire

Lagostina Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Frying Pan (photo via Canadian Tire)

A necessity for any at-home chef, this pre-seasoned cast iron pan has earned an average rating of 4.2 stars from Canadian Tire shoppers. According to one reviewer, it "cooks evenly" and "cleans easily."

$35 $120 at Canadian Tire

Sherwood Wheeled Hockey Bag (photo via Canadian Tire)

Sherwood's 38-inch hockey bag is crafted from heavy-duty 600D polyester and features bottom-corner all-terrain wheels for easy transport. According to one Canadian Tire shopper, the bag is "very spacious" and "amazing for travel."

$54 $90 at Canadian Tire

Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Non-Stick Indoor Grill & Air Fryer (photo via Canadian Tire)

Ninja's 5-in-1 indoor grill and air fryer offers five versatile cooking functions: grilling, air crisping, roasting, baking and dehydrating, and boasts a temperature range of 105°F to 500°F.

$230 $330 at Canadian Tire

Bissell CrossWave All-in-One Multi-Surface Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner (photo via Canadian Tire)

Kickstart your spring cleaning with this top-rated multi-surface vacuum cleaner from Bissell. The all-in-one unit vacuums and washes floors at the same time. It "saves me so much time" and is "so easy to use," according to one Canadian Tire reviewer.

$250 $400 at Canadian Tire

Save $210: Lagostina Tuscan Collection Round Casserole Dish

Lagostina Tuscan Collection Round Casserole Dish (photo via Canadian Tire)

This stunning four-quart casserole dish is as eye-catching as it is versatile. Made from heavy gauge enameled cast iron, the dish can be used directly from the stove top or oven to the table and has excellent heat retention.

$70 $280 at Canadian Tire

Save 40%: Type A Transparent Storage Box with Lid

Type A Transparent Storage Box with Lid (photo via Canadian Tire)

If one of your new year's resolutions was to get organized, you're going to want to check out this deal. This 80-litre storage container is ideal for storing clothing, blankets, toys and more around your home.

$14 $25 at Canadian Tire

Save 25%: Woods Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler

Woods Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler (photo via Canadian Tire)

Keep your coffee hot and your beers cold in this doubled-walled insulated tumbler. The stainless steel tumbler has a tight-fitting lid to keep your beverages where you want them — inside your mug.

$13 $18 at Canadian Tire

