Canadian Tire's Father's Day sale is ending soon: Best camping, home & garden gifts

If you're still on the hunt for the perfect last minute Father's Day gift, there's still time to check out Canadian Tire's latest sale.

Their Father's Day Big Red Week Sale is on now, and it's filled with gift ideas at prices of up to 70 per cent off. Whether your dad loves to spend time in the great outdoors or he prefers to tinker with his hobbies at home, there's no shortage of gifts that he's sure to love. Not shopping for dad? Not to worry — there's hundreds of deals across categories, so there's something for everyone.

In case you need a little shopping inspiration, browse through 11 of the top sale finds below. These deals run through June 16, so shop these Canadian Tire sale picks while you can.

Bluehive Ultra-Thin Fast Wireless 15W Charging Pad. Image via Canadian Tire.

This wireless charging pad fully charges an iPhone 12 in 3 hours, and also works with a range of other Qi-compatible devices.

$10 $30 at Canadian Tire

Outbound Cabin Tent, 6-Person. Image via Canadian Tire.

With camping season in full swing, it may be time to upgrade dad's old tent in favour of something a little more spacious.

$160 $264 at Canadian Tire

Keurig K-Select Single Serve Coffee Maker. Image via Canadian Tire.

Make morning even easier with this Keurig coffee maker that delivers a fresh cup with just the touch of a button.

$90 $150 at Canadian Tire

iRobot Roomba 671 WiFi Connected Hard Floor Robot Vacuum Cleaner. Image via Canadian Tire.

Want spotless floors without all the work? This robotic vacuum can be scheduled throughout the day to take care of cleaning for you.

$270 $440 at Canadian Tire

Mastercraft 6-Drawer Cabinet. Image via Canadian Tire.

For those who could use some extra storage space and organization, this rolling metal cabinet has six drawers and an easy to manoeuvre wheeled design.

$320 $650 at Canadian Tire

Ninja Foodi XL Dual Zone, 6-in-1 Air Fryer w/ 2 Baskets. Image via Canadian Tire.

These days, no kitchen would be complete without an air fryer. This jumbo version features two large baskets with dual temperature control for added flexibility.

$180 $300 at Canadian Tire

Stanley STMT79302 Professional Grade Socket Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

With more than 200 pieces included, this pro-grade socket set comes with everything you'll need to tackle a wide range of projects.

$120 $500 at Canadian Tire

Yardworks 20V Grass Trimmer & Blower/Sweeper Combo Kit. Image via Canadian Tire.

This combo kit includes both a 20V grass trimmer and 20V blower/sweeper to cut down on time spent doing yard work this summer.

$120 $200 at Canadian Tire

Coleman Excursion Portable 2-Burner Propane Gas BBQ Grill. Image via Canadian Tire.

Whether it's used for camping, picnics, or just a solution for grilling in a small space, this portable grill has you covered.

$250 $390 at Canadian Tire

Weider 5-in-1 Adjustable Dumbbell. Image via Canadian Tire.

With its innovative adjustable design, this dumbbell lets you select weights between 10, 20, 30, 40, and 50 pounds.

$160 $200 at Canadian Tire

Outbound Hardside Spinner Luggage Set. Image via Canadian Tire.

As more opportunities to travel arise, a fresh luggage set makes for a great gift idea any dad would enjoy.

$135 $450 at Canadian Tire

