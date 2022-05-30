This massive Canadian Tire sale is ending soon — shop 12 best deals at up to 70% off

Hundreds of products are on sale for up to 40 per cent off at Canadian Tire right now. (Photos via Canadian Tire)

Canadian Tire is following the weather trend — the retailer just dropped hundreds of hot deals this week, and there are a ton of steals you don’t want to miss.

If you’re looking to stock up on new kitchenware, refresh your outdoor living space or upgrade your gardening tools, you're going to want to check Canadian Tire's latest sale out. From an 11-piece cookware set to insulated sleeping bags, Canadian Tire is offering a range of products for just about every shopper.

What’s great about this week’s hot deals is that products are up to 70 per cent off. But most deals end June 2 — so don't wait too long to shop.

Overwhelmed by all the sale picks at Canadian Tire? Don't worry — we rounded up 12 of the best blazing hot deals to shop below.

This machine from Ninja offers grilling, air frying, baking, roasting, broiling and dehydrating functions. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Sear, sizzle and air fry your food with Ninja’s 6-in-1 stainless steel grill and air fryer. This machine has enough space to grill up to six steaks or 24 hot dogs at one time. It’ll even turn frozen food to char-grilled in as little as 25 minutes.

$240 $400 at Canadian Tire

These 14 knives are all made of premium steel to offer long-lasting sharpness and precision cutting. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Right now, you can save more than $200 on this set of Japanese steel knives. Paderno’s 14-piece knife block set features a forged-style design, where each blade provides long-lasting sharpness and precision cutting. This set includes chef, santoku and utility knives (among many others) all inside a walnut-stained block.

$100 $320 at Canadian Tire

Lightspeed's shelter features a two-wall design that's suitable for two or three people. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

If you’re getting ready to return to your local beaches or parks this summer, you might want to consider how you’ll shield yourself from gusts of sand-filled wind or the blazing hot sunshine. Lightspeed’s Catalina Speed Shelter features a two-walled design that’s suitable for two or three people. It’s also highly portable, since it includes a carry bag and weighs just over 2 kg.

$91 $130 at Canadian Tire

This ventilated memory foam pillow features Coolmax which helps regulate body temperature overnight. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Trying to get a good night’s sleep is pretty difficult when you can’t seem to escape the summer heat. But this ventilated memory foam pillow can help regulate sleeping temperatures and increase airflow to help improve sleep. A removable Coolmax cover helps ensure you’re cool at night, while the pillow’s ergonomic design will mold to your personal shape.

$30 $80 at Canadian Tire

All 10 pieces of Mastercraft's wrench and pliers set are made of carbon steel. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This 10-piece wrench and pliers set might be just what you need to start working on your summer DIY projects. Mastercraft’s set is made up of a variety of tools, including linesman, curved jaw and bent nose pliers. While they’re all made of carbon steel, a lifetime exchange warranty is included in case there are any defects.

$35 $90 at Canadian Tire

This 49-L cooler from Coleman features an odour and stain-resistant liner. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Whether you’re taking a weekend camping trip, planning an afternoon picnic or preparing for a morning at the beach, this grab-and-go cooler is ready for any outdoor experience. A stain and odour-resistant liner will keep things mess-free, while built-in cup holders and a lid that doubles as a seat makes this cooler versatile.

$68 $95 at Canadian Tire

This telescopic grass trimmer from Yardworks runs on a 20V battery. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Get ready to clean up your lawn this season with this telescopic grass trimmer from Yardworks. This trimmer runs on a 20V battery, allowing you to work anywhere that needs a cut on your lawn. It extends up to more than 30 cm, and its shaft extends 180 degrees, meaning you can quickly change from trimmer to edger.

$90 $150 at Canadian Tire

This set from Paderno features 20 pieces of flatware made from high-quality stainless steel. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

With the sun starting to shine stronger, it might be time to upgrade to brighter flatware with this 20-piece set from Paderno. Boasting a polished, elegant design, this flatware is made from high-quality stainless steel that resists corrosion and rust.

$50 $130 at Canadian Tire

Coleman's Granite Peak Insulated Sleeping Bag is lined with fleece and features a 10 degrees celsius temperature rating. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

With camping season just around the corner, this insulated, fleece-lined sleeping bag from Coleman is sure to keep you warm overnight. This sleeping bag has a 10 degrees celsius temperature rating, includes a carry bag and features ZipPlow which helps prevent any snagging.

$59 $85 at Canadian Tire

This shower tool features six spray functions, including a drench and full spray mode. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Showering off after a long summer day should be more exciting when you have six different spray functions. This shower tool features modes like full spray and drench to ensure full coverage and even water flow. Its mylar hose is also more than 150 cm, helping you reach every hard-to-reach nook and cranny.

$50 $90 at Canadian Tire

Various sizes of saucepans are included in this Lagostina cookware set, along with a Dutch oven and open skillet. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Made of pressed aluminum, this 11-piece cookware set from Lagostina will be the star of any kitchen — besides the chef, of course. Coming with various sized saucepans, a Dutch oven and an open skillet, no dish will be unattainable while cooking.

$200 $770 at Canadian Tire

Bissell's PowerLifter Upright Vacuum Cleaner features a triple action brush that fights through the toughest dirt stains. (Photo via Canadian Tire)

There’s still time to get in a final spring cleaning before the first official day of summer on June 21, and saving half off on this Bissell vacuum cleaner should put a sparkle in both your home and your eyes. Its triple action brush breaks through tough-to-clean dirt, while its multi-cyclonic power means you should never lose suction while cleaning.

$180 $360 at Canadian Tire

