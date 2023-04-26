Canadian Tire's biggest sale of the season ends tonight — save up to 80% on kitchen, outdoor & more
Until tonight (April 26), Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 80 per cent on small appliances, vacuums, coffee machines and more — just in time for Mother's Day shopping.
From air fryers to cast iron pans, we scoured through the 140+ products on sale to find 12 deals you won't want to miss, starting with 75 per cent off this Master Chef Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Frying Pan.
Save 75%: Master Chef Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Frying Pan
A necessity for any at-home chef, this pre-seasoned cast iron pan has earned an average rating of 4.6 stars from Canadian Tire shoppers. According to one reviewer, it's a "great value" and "does not disappoint."
Save 65%: Vida by Paderno Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
On sale for a whopping 65 per cent off, this 14-piece stainless steel knife block set comes backed by an average rating of 4.5 stars. The knives are "perfect," according to one shopper. They're "great quality, very sharp, [and] cut well."
Save $750: Paderno Stackable Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Just in time for Mother's Day gifting, Canadian Tire shoppers can save a whopping $750 on this 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It's an "awesome" set, according to one reviewer. It's "very convenient being stackable and opens up loads of cupboard space."
Save $185: KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer
The KitchenAid stand mixer is a beloved kitchen tool for a reason. With more than 6,000 five-star reviews and an average 4.7-star rating singing its praises, shoppers say "you just can't beat KitchenAid; it's perfect."
Save $300: Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner
This multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is "marvellous," according to one shopper. It "removes stains with little effort and picks up plenty of hairs embedded in the carpet."
Save 70%: Paderno Classic Cast Iron Wok
This fan-favourite wok pan features ultra-durable seamless cast iron construction with quantanium coating and is safe for all stovetops, including induction.
Save $130: DeLonghi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine
Any coffee lover would be happy to find this DeLonghi espresso machine waiting for them under the tree. The versatile device has earned a 4.8-star average rating from Canadian Tire shoppers. "I have had this machine for four years now," writes one reviewer. "It is compact, sleek and takes [up little] space on my counter. Easy to operate and never disappoints you."
Save 70%: Lagostina Ceramic Bakeware Set
Canadian Tire shoppers can save 70 per cent on this four-piece ceramic bakeware set. The set includes one large lasagna baker, one medium baker and two small pans. "[I] would re-buy for sure," writes one shopper. They're "great to cook with very even heat."
Save $200: Napoleon TravelQ Portable Electric BBQ Grill
This portable electric grill has a 1500W burner element, a temperature gauge for for optimal temperature control and 285 in² of total cooking area. According to one shopper, it's the "best quality travel BBQ available."
Save 80%: Lagostina Tuscan Collection Round Casserole Dish
This stunning four-quart casserole dish is as eye-catching as it is versatile. Made from heavy gauge enameled cast iron, the dish can be used directly from the stove top or oven to the table and has excellent heat retention.
Save $100: T-Fal Easy-Fry Air Fryer
A score at 55 per cent off, this 3.5-litre air fryer cooks healthy and delicious meals for up to four people and has earned rave reviews from Canadian Tire shoppers. It's "amazing!" writes one shopper, who says they "literally don't use [their] oven anymore."
Save $150: Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother
With an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars, Canadian Tire shoppers call the Nespresso a "beautiful addition to your space" and say it makes "gorgeous frothy goodness" beverages.
