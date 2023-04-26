Canadian Tire's biggest sale of the season ends tonight — save up to 80% on kitchen, outdoor & more

Canadian Tire's Spring Big Red Event ends tonight — 12 best deals (photos via Canadian Tire)

Canadian Tire's Spring Big Red Event — the retailer's biggest sale of the season — is on now. But the clock is ticking to save!

Until tonight (April 26), Canadian Tire shoppers can save up to 80 per cent on small appliances, vacuums, coffee machines and more — just in time for Mother's Day shopping.

From air fryers to cast iron pans, we scoured through the 140+ products on sale to find 12 deals you won't want to miss, starting with 75 per cent off this Master Chef Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Frying Pan.

Master Chef Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Frying Pan (Photo via Canadian Tire)

A necessity for any at-home chef, this pre-seasoned cast iron pan has earned an average rating of 4.6 stars from Canadian Tire shoppers. According to one reviewer, it's a "great value" and "does not disappoint."

$30 $120 at Canadian Tire

Save 65%: Vida by Paderno Stainless Steel Knife Block Set

Vida by Paderno Stainless Steel Knife Block Set (photo via Canadian Tire)

On sale for a whopping 65 per cent off, this 14-piece stainless steel knife block set comes backed by an average rating of 4.5 stars. The knives are "perfect," according to one shopper. They're "great quality, very sharp, [and] cut well."

$100 $320 at Canadian Tire

Save $750: Paderno Stackable Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Paderno Stackable Stainless Steel Cookware Set (photo via Canadian Tire)

Just in time for Mother's Day gifting, Canadian Tire shoppers can save a whopping $750 on this 10-piece stainless steel cookware set. It's an "awesome" set, according to one reviewer. It's "very convenient being stackable and opens up loads of cupboard space."

$250 $1,000 at Canadian Tire

Save $185: KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series Stand Mixer (Photo via Canadian Tire)

The KitchenAid stand mixer is a beloved kitchen tool for a reason. With more than 6,000 five-star reviews and an average 4.7-star rating singing its praises, shoppers say "you just can't beat KitchenAid; it's perfect."

$340 $525 at Canadian Tire

Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Upright Carpet & Upholstery Deep Cleaner (Photo via Canadian Tire)

This multi-purpose vacuum cleaner is "marvellous," according to one shopper. It "removes stains with little effort and picks up plenty of hairs embedded in the carpet."

$300 $600 at Canadian Tire

Save 70%: Paderno Classic Cast Iron Wok

Paderno Classic Cast Iron Wok (photo via Canadian Tire)

This fan-favourite wok pan features ultra-durable seamless cast iron construction with quantanium coating and is safe for all stovetops, including induction.

$50 $170 at Canadian Tire

Save $130: DeLonghi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine

DeLonghi Dedica Arte Espresso Machine (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Any coffee lover would be happy to find this DeLonghi espresso machine waiting for them under the tree. The versatile device has earned a 4.8-star average rating from Canadian Tire shoppers. "I have had this machine for four years now," writes one reviewer. "It is compact, sleek and takes [up little] space on my counter. Easy to operate and never disappoints you."

$320 $450 at Canadian Tire

Save 70%: Lagostina Ceramic Bakeware Set

Lagostina Ceramic Bakeware Set (Photo via Canadian Tire)

Canadian Tire shoppers can save 70 per cent on this four-piece ceramic bakeware set. The set includes one large lasagna baker, one medium baker and two small pans. "[I] would re-buy for sure," writes one shopper. They're "great to cook with very even heat."

$30 $100 at Canadian Tire

Save $200: Napoleon TravelQ Portable Electric BBQ Grill

Napoleon PRO285E TravelQ Portable Electric BBQ Grill with1500W Burner (photo via Canadian Tire)

This portable electric grill has a 1500W burner element, a temperature gauge for for optimal temperature control and 285 in² of total cooking area. According to one shopper, it's the "best quality travel BBQ available."

$300 $500 at Canadian Tire

Save 80%: Lagostina Tuscan Collection Round Casserole Dish

Lagostina Tuscan Collection Round Casserole Dish (photo via Canadian Tire)

This stunning four-quart casserole dish is as eye-catching as it is versatile. Made from heavy gauge enameled cast iron, the dish can be used directly from the stove top or oven to the table and has excellent heat retention.

$60 $300 at Canadian Tire

T-Fal Easy-Fry Air Fryer (photo via Canadian Tire)

A score at 55 per cent off, this 3.5-litre air fryer cooks healthy and delicious meals for up to four people and has earned rave reviews from Canadian Tire shoppers. It's "amazing!" writes one shopper, who says they "literally don't use [their] oven anymore."

$80 $180 at Canadian Tire

Save $150: Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother

Nespresso Pixie Espresso Machine with Aeroccino Milk Frother (photo via Canadian Tire)

With an impressive average rating of 4.7 stars, Canadian Tire shoppers call the Nespresso a "beautiful addition to your space" and say it makes "gorgeous frothy goodness" beverages.

$150 $300 at Canadian Tire

