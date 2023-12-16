How to make candied chocolate orange peel (and an orange old fashioned) – recipe

Photograph: Tom Hunt/The Guardian

Candied chocolate orange peel makes a great treat, especially if it’s served with a chocolate orange old fashioned made using the leftover chocolate and candy syrup. In fact, any citrus peel candies well – if you like, save a variety of colourful peelings (grapefruit, lemon, lime, say) in the freezer – though I’d recommend using only organic, unwaxed fruit to avoid excessive fungicides and pesticides.

Candied chocolate orange peel (with a chocolate orange old fashioned cocktail)

These thrifty treats are pricey to buy but simple to make. I serve them after dinner as a treat with a chocolate orange old fashioned or glass of whisky, and also give them as presents. I’ll sometimes make them on a whim, especially if we’ve eaten a whole bunch of citrus fruit at home. I also keep citrus peelings in the freezer, ready to go, because they can be blanched from frozen.

For candied peel

100-200g organic unwaxed orange peel, or grapefruit, lemon or lime, or a mixture

100g brown or white sugar, plus extra to finish

50g dark (or milk) chocolate, chopped into small pieces

For the old fashioned (per serve)

25ml orange sugar syrup

50ml rye whisky or bourbon

1 dash bitters

1 piece chocolate-coated candied orange peel (see above and method), or 1 slice fresh orange

Cut the peel into 5-10mm-thick slivers, put them in a saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil, simmer for three minutes, then strain. Repeat with fresh water, then strain again.

Put the sugar and 180ml water in the now empty pan and bring to a boil, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Add the strained blanched peel, cover and leave to simmer for 20-30 minutes, until the peel is tender and the sugar and water mix has reduced and thickened into a syrup (if need be, top up with a little extra water).

Using a fork, lift all the peel on to a tray lined with greaseproof paper, then dust evenly with extra sugar and leave to cool. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate in a small bowl set over a second bowl of hot water. Dip one end of each piece of peel in the chocolate, then return all the peelings to the lined tray and refrigerate until you want to serve.

Keep the syrup and chocolate bowl to make a chocolate orange old fashioned. Pour the orange sugar syrup, whisky and bitters into the warm chocolate bowl and stir to combine, making sure to scrape all the chocolate from the sides of the bowl. Pour into ice-filled rocks glasses and garnish with a piece of chocolate-coated candied orange peel.