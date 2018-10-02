Cantopop legends Sam Hui, Alan Tam announce Malaysian concert

2 Oct – It's time to cruise down memory lane for Sam Hui and Alan Tam fans as the Cantopop legends are bringing their Sam & Tam "Happy Together Classic Express" World Tour to Malaysia!

The singers will be coming down to Kuala Lumpur close to this year's end for the concert.

Details for the concert are as below:

Date: 22 December 2018 (Saturday)

Time: 8pm

Venue: Axiata Arena Bukit Jalil KL

The tour kicked off at Hong Kong Coliseum last year with a total of 12 sold out shows. The success prompted the pair to return with their Part II Tour "Happy Together Classic Express" last August, this time with 11 sold out concerts.

Malaysian fans can look forward to the same exciting show featuring their evergreen classics and twinned legacies when Sam Hui and Alan Tam take the stage come December.

Organised by Star Planet and Impact Entertainment, more details on the ticketing will be updated soon on www.starplanet.com.my.