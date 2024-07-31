Care home residents enjoy breakdancing with professional to celebrate new Olympic sport

With breakdancing added to this year’s Olympics, a group of care home residents in Suffolk have proven you’re never too old to try something new – by getting into the groove with an international breakdancing choreographer.

Keen to embrace the sporting spirit in Paris, Care UK’s Mills Meadow, in Framlingham, welcomed more than 100 residents and team members from 11 different care homes, to compete in their own Olympics-inspired tournament.

With the dancing style added to this year’s Games, residents were eager to bust their moves and try the latest Olympic sport for themselves.

The Care UK team also invited international breakdancer and choreographer, Nadir Josi, for a surprise performance.