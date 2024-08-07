Carlos Alcaraz's fresh hair transformation causes a stir following Olympic medal
Carlos Alcaraz is no doubt still on a high from his stellar achievement reaching the final of the Men's Tennis Singles Finals at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Although the Wimbledon champion lost out on a gold medal to world number one Novak Djokovic, Carlos still looked pleased with receiving silver.
And now, after an extremely busy season so far, the 21-year-old can take a bit of downtime before prepping for the US Open later this month – and he's doing so by having a bit of a pamper.
Carlos was keen to show off his fresh trim and wowed fans on social media with his new hair transformation.
Posting on X, the tennis fan account, The Tennis Letter, shared two photos of the Spanish-born athlete sitting in the barber chair with a big smile on his face as he displayed his new look.
The caption read: "Carlos Alcaraz got a haircut after the Olympics. Fresh cut for the U.S. swing."
Fans loved Carlos' bold new look in the responses underneath the post. One person wrote: "Faded Carlitos gonna be the greatest ever!" A second said: "Faded with finesse."
A third agreed: "Carlos looking amazing," and a fourth person commented: "A good haircut can change a lot!"
Meanwhile, Carlos will be hoping for great success at the US Open which will commence on 19th August in New York City.
Carlos more than proved he is the heir apparent to the men's tennis throne as he beat Novak Djokovic in the finals of Wimbledon in July, his second consecutive win at SW19.
Carlos Alcaraz's private life
Away from his thriving career in sports, however, fans are intrigued to know about his personal life, including if the 21-year-old is romantically involved with anyone.
Carlos was previously dating fellow Spain native María González Giménez, who hails from the Spanish city of Murcia, and in addition to also being a tennis player, in June graduated with a bilingual law degree from the University of Murcia.
However, it's thought that he is now single. Although there have been rumours that he is dating Iga Swiatek, and other rumours that he's dating Emma Raducanu. However, neither of these has been proven fact or fiction.
Speaking with Vogue last year about how he likes to keep busy during his downtime, it was reported that he had gone through a break-up and had been single for the past 18 months.
"It's complicated, never staying in one place," he said at the time, adding: "It's hard to find the person who can share things with you if you're always in different parts of the world."