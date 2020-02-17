Carmelo Anthony Lists $12.9 Million New York Apartment Following Move to Portland Trail Blazers

NBA star Carmelo Anthony just listed his luxury Manhattan property overlooking New York City’s High Line park.

The former New York Knicks player, 35 — who left the team to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder, briefly the Houston Rockets, and now, the Portland Trail Blazers — is asking for $12.85 million for the five-bedroom, four-bathroom condo located in the Chelsea neighborhood. Kevin Mallen and Michael Graves of Compass hold the listing.

The unit is the building’s largest, spanning 4,556 square feet with 10-foot ceilings, white oak floors, and over-sized casement windows allow that flood the apartment with natural light.

The unit “is accessible via a private elevator landing that opens up to a wide entry foyer,” according to the listing. It has 360-degree views and a private balcony overlooking the former elevated railway that has been turned into a park.

RELATED: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and More Stars React to Carmelo Anthony (Finally) Returning to the NBA

Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team, Compass More

Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team, Compass More

One of the apartment’s most notable features is the wall-spanning glass wine storage area located in the media room, which also houses a bar. Anthony and fellow NBA stars Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul and Lebron James share an interest in wine, Wade, who has his own label, recently told PEOPLE.

The master bedroom has a spa-style bath and two walk-in closets attached, while the secondary bedrooms also have their own en-suite bathrooms.

In the, 19-foot, open-plan kitchen, the listing notes there are high-end details including “burnished brass Nanz hardware, a Calacatta Gold marble counter-top and back-splash, and custom walnut cabinetry.”

Rich Caplan for The Michael Graves Team, Compass More

Story continues