Carol Kirkwood discusses worries at 'romantic' wedding with Steve Randall

Carol Kirkwood celebrates her birthday during day two of the Audi Polo Challenge in 2016 (David M. Benett)

Carol Kirkwood opened up about her wedding worries as she returned to work on BBC Breakfast following her "romantic" nuptials with Steve Randall in December 2023.

The weather presenter tied the knot with her partner, who is 13 years her junior, in front of a "very small" guest list at Cliveden House, a Grade I stately home nestled in 376 acres of Berkshire countryside. While discussing the "intimate" private event, she explained: "It was very small as well and intimate so you didn’t have to worry that Auntie Nellie didn’t have a glass of sherry in her hand. You know, that kind of thing."

The 61-year-old Scottish star described her nuptials as "perfect", despite the fact that she could have been bogged down with weather fears. "There was a storm! Storm Gerrit, can you believe it? But we didn’t even notice it," she added. Wasting no time gushing about her big day, Carol said: "I cannot tell you how fabulous it’s been. You shouldn’t really be talking like this about your own wedding, but it was blissful. It was romantic. It was absolutely perfect. And I would not change a thing about the day."

Looking elegant as always, Carol was pictured in a shoulder-baring wedding dress in a luxurious satin material. Features of the gown included a Bardot neckline, a fitted waist and a princess-style A-line skirt, which tied in with the dramatic backdrop of Cliveden's majestic archways and wood-panelled interiors. Judging by the photos, we can see why the hotel has attracted the likes of Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill and even the Duchess of Sussex!

Carol Kirkwood got married at Cliveden House in December 2023 (Patrick Wang)

Carol accessorised with a sparkly necklace, a matching bracelet and her gorgeous engagement ring. Steve popped the question with a diamond ring in spring 2022 during a romantic stroll near their Berkshire home. Unlike her wedding, the weather on her engagement was much more enjoyable! See her reaction as she announced the news...

Speaking of her happy news, she told HELLO!: "It was a lovely, sunny day and we had taken a picnic with us, and we were sitting by the river, watching the boats going by. Steve started fidgeting; I turned to say: 'What's wrong?' He was on his knee, and he proposed. At first, I thought he was joking, but he said: 'No no, I really do mean it, Will you marry me?' I said: 'Yes!! Of course!'"

The weather presenter's partner Steve proposed in 2022 (Can Nguyen/Shutterstock)

Before tying the knot, Carol hinted that she wanted to get married in secret before "[telling] everyone later." She said during Good Housekeeping Live: "I imagine we are just going to go and do it and tell everyone about it later." However, she later clarified: "It wasn’t a 'secret' wedding, just a private one."

