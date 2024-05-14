Carol Kirkwood sparks concern from BBC Breakfast viewers amid show return

Carol Kirkwood returned to BBC Breakfast this week after some time off and while viewers were over the moon to have the fan-favourite weather presenter back on their screens, some couldn't help but share their concern after noticing her "cold".

The Scottish star had been absent from the programme last week and on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealed that she had spent a few days in the South West of England, holidaying on the Isles of Scilly in Cornwall, before travelling to Dartmouth in Devon.

Carol Kirkwood returned to BBC Breakfast this week (Mark Thomas/Shutterstock)

Upon her return, some viewers shared their well wishes for the presenter on social media. One person penned: "Hey Carol, like me that cold, doesn't seem to want to go away. I hope you feel better soon," while another added: "Good morning Carol you still sound [like] you have a bit of a cold."

A third person remarked: "Sounds as though you have a cold today," while another wrote: "Good morning Carol, great to have you back! Hope you're now fully recovered."

Some fans noticed Carol seemed to have a cold (getty)

This isn't the first time fans have shared their concern for Carol's health in the last few weeks. At the end of April, fans noticed she appeared to have a cold.

One person penned on social media at the time: "Hope you're keeping warm Carol, you sound a bit under the weather!" while another added: "Morning Carol you sound like you have a wee cold, hope you are OK."

Despite this, it's been an exciting time for Carol, who recently announced the upcoming release of her fourth novel, Once Upon A Time in Venice.

Taking to X, Carol shared the announcement. "I'm delighted to announce that I have a new novel coming in July called #OnceUponATimeinVenice," penned the 61-year-old. "This time I'm whisking you away to Italy where masquerade balls, opera stars and Hollywood all collide in a sizzling romance."

Carol's debut novel, Under a Greek Moon, was released in 2021 and reached number two on the Sunday Times bestsellers list. Her second release, The Hotel on the Riviera, came shortly after in 2022, and was followed by Secrets of The Villa Amore in July 2023.

Carol's latest novel follows a woman named Gina Bellini, who meets an "enigmatic figure" at the Venice carnival. Despite the pair's "unforgettable" chemistry, the stranger quickly vanishes into the night.

Carol has previously released three romance novels

The synopsis continues: "Personal assistant, Issy Roberts is on location with Tinseltown's biggest star. Will he discover her shocking lies?

"Opera sensation Lucia De Santis has the world at her feet. How far will she go to get what she wants? As their fates collide in the most beautiful city on earth, will dangerous secrets destroy their dreams?"

Carol's new novel comes just months after she tied the knot with her partner Steve Randall.