Carol Vorderman to leave LBC radio show after ‘health scare’

Carol Vorderman said she was taking the health scare as a ‘warning sign to slow down slightly’. Photograph: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Carol Vorderman is to leave her Sunday LBC radio show after a “health scare” two weeks ago during which she was admitted to hospital.

The former Countdown co-host said she was following the advice of her family and friends after an incident that she attributed to “burnout” brought on by seven-day working weeks.

Vorderman wrote on Instagram that she had a “tight feeling in my chest” and was “utterly exhausted”, but “after many scans and checks, we know that I don’t have any underlying health issues whatsoever”.

The 63-year-old broadcaster added she was taking the health scare as a “warning sign to slow down slightly”, adding she had “decided to cut my work back to weekdays for now”.

“I am very fed up about it, but I have made the decision that I can no longer do my Sunday show on LBC, which is a very hard decision to come to but I couldn’t see anything else I could do,” she said in the Instagram video.

Vorderman, who joined the radio station in January, added: “The good news is that I’ll still be part of the LBC family (they’re a good family) from time to time – so stand by for more details. I am very sad about it but I shall be continuing to make mischief – just not seven days a week in the future.”

In response, LBC wrote on X: “We completely understand Carol’s decision. Her health comes first and everyone here at LBC sends their best wishes. Carol’s show has been an essential Sunday listen and while we know many people will miss her, we look forward to having her back on LBC from time to time, soon.”

In November 2023, Vorderman left her weekly show on BBC Radio Wales, saying she was “not prepared to lose my voice” after the corporation introduced new social media guidelines.

The presenter, who had hosted the Saturday morning show for four years, said at the time that management decided she “must leave” after she continued to express forthright opinions, often about the then-Conservative government’s running of the country.

Vorderman has also appeared on Loose Women, Have I Got News for You, Strictly Come Dancing and I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!