Carol Vorderman looks phenomenal in curve-hugging mini dress

Carol Vorderman never fails to impress with her figure-flattering outfits, and the star looked better than ever in a striped mini dress and heeled boots on Saturday.

The former Countdown co-host appeared on James Martin's Saturday Morning in the black and white bodycon dress, styled with a pair of black ankle boots and sheer tights.

Carol teamed the striped dress with a pair of ankle boots and tights (Instagram)

Looking as glamorous as ever, Carol, 62, wore her hair in voluminous waves that perfectly framed her face. For her makeup, the star opted for a pink eyeshadow with a pair of fluttering false lashes, a touch of rosy blush, and a pink lip with a hint of shine to complete the look. Stunning!

Carol took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her time on James' morning show, with the caption: "Had a great morning with @jamesmartinchef… what's not to like, food cooked for me (and it was lovely), a great crew, a natter with @josstone, @judyjoochef, @chefronniem and all round a top time."

Fans rushed to the comments to have their say on the post, and one follower wrote: "Looking fabulous as usual, Carol." While another added: "Absolutely fabulous picture."

"Love the outfit!" Another wrote. While a fourth penned: "Looking amazing Carol."

The star posed up a storm ahead of the glitzy event (Instagram)

It's not the only time this week that Carol has caught the attention of fans with her striking outfits. Attending the annual ITV Palooza event on Tuesday, the former I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! contestant looked sensational as she posed for the camera in a daring red latex dress with a square neckline and a waist-cinching fit.

Perfectly accessorised as always, Carol rounded off the look with a sparkling silver mesh cardigan that draped to her ankles, with a pair of nude strappy heels.

