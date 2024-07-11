Carole Middleton serves at Wimbledon in daughter Pippa's sunglasses and Princess Kate's shoes

Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attends day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (Karwai Tang)

The Princess of Wales' absence at Wimbledon this year amid her ongoing treatment for cancer can be felt amongst royal and tennis fans alike.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, the royal's ever-stylish presence in Centre Court's Royal Box has become synonymous with the championships.

While the Princess, 42, is yet to show face at this year's Grand Slam tennis tournament, her mother Carole Middleton returned to the world-famous grass court days after she made a glamorous appearance in the exclusive Royal Box - her first Wimbledon appearance since 2022.

On Wednesday, Kate's mother brought the sunshine to a rather wet day in SW19 wearing a silk and cotton maxi dress from royally-loved brand, ME+EM.

Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton arrive on day ten of Wimbledon (Getty)

Carole's dress was fun and flattering, flocked with bursts of lime-green posies that served up a fitting likeness to tennis balls.

With long sleeves, a V-neckline, and fitted waist, the mother-of-three looked radiant as she paired her statement dress with a clashing chequered blazer and the 'Josie' saddle suede low block heels from Emmy London.

Carole wore a pair of Zanzan sunglasses (Karwai Tang)

According to royal style watchers @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, Carole was actually wearing her youngest daughter Pippa's sunglasses from Zanzan.

Pippa Middleton was seen wearing the It-girl brand's £210 'Apeche' sunglasses to Wimbledon in 2019, pairing them with a buttery-yellow polka dot dress to attend with her husband, James Matthews.

Pippa Middleton wore the same sunglasses to Wimbledon in 2019 (Karwai Tang)

Like mother, like daughter

Carole's sunglasses aren't the only accessory she borrowed from her girls. The Middleton matriarch's shoes also have a place in Kate's wardrobe - though in a different shade.

The Princess has worn the 'Josie' heels from Emmy London on numerous occasions, repeating her navy suede pair at least 15 times since she first debuted them in 2019.

Emmy London heels are a favourite in the Princess of Wales' wardrobe (WPA Pool)

The brand describes the £495 shoes as "an elegant pointed court shoe with a modern block heel. And thanks to the "luxuriously padded insole" these stunning courts are uber comfortable, making them a hit with royal ladies who stand on their feet for multiple hours a day.