Carrie and Boris Johnson's £3.8m Oxfordshire manor renovations with 'scullery and plant room'

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 28: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds arrive at the Conservative Party Conference on September 28, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Carrie Johnson and her husband, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, have exciting plans afoot at their beautiful Grade-II listed manor house Brightwell Manor, nestled in the Oxfordshire countryside.

The couple, who share three children together, Wilfred, Romy and baby Frank, recently won approval to knock down a single-story extension at their home which was formerly used by servants, writes The Times.

Carrie and Boris married in 2021 (WPA Pool)

The family moved into the 400-year-old property in early 2023, and the impressive estate boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms and six reception rooms. It also has a tennis court, two stables, walled garden, guest cottage and a fairytale moat on the vast five acres.

The paper revealed that Carrie and Boris applied to South Oxfordshire district council to demolish the extension and replace it with "a boot room and a brick-pillar loggia and to increase the size of the patio surrounding it."

Other modifications include a new scullery, laundry, breakfast room, larder and plant room as well as a gated entrance for the manor to improve security. Locals had previously voiced concerns about the Johnson's security and an armed policeman stationed at the house.

Wilfred and Romy Johnson at the family's pond

The couple are also building an outdoor pool in the grounds; however, the plans came up against opposition when it transpired they would affect the local newt population. The pool's planned location is in the high risk "red zone" near the moat and local pond.

Boris responded in the Daily Mail: "If it turns out that our garden is so honoured and so fortunate as to be the home of some newts — great crested, palmate, whatever — I want you to know that I will do whatever it takes to protect them."

The Times reports that the couple came to an agreement with the council that they would enhance an area of orchard to compensate for the loss in biodiversity with the newts.

Carrie showed off the couple's stunning garden

The Johnsons' home still has the original moat wrapped around it on three sides, preserving the rich history of the former Duke of Normandy. The moat is fed by a natural spring bordered on three sides by a dam that controls the water level.

The manor sounds like a paradise for the Johnson children with plenty to explore and we're sure they will make the most of their new swimming pool this summer.