Carrie Johnson delights with rare photo of wild-haired son Wilf and dad Boris at special celebration
Carrie Johnson recently gave a stunning glimpse into the family home she shares with her husband, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and their three young children.
At the weekend, though, she posted a very special photo from a family day out, featuring a sweet father-son moment between Boris and the couple's oldest son, four-year-old Wilf.
The sweet snap showed the little boy sitting on his dad's shoulders at Trooping the Colour, dressed in a blue-and-white check shirt, and with tousled blonde hair that perfectly matched the former PM's.
Boris clutched his son's legs and both looked out towards the ceremony, with three horses and some of the crowd visible in the picture.
Before the event, Carrie shared a snap of herself in a stunning red floral dress by Beulah London, and she also later uploaded a photo of herself smiling as she held her two-year-old daughter Romy, who wore a sweet pink dress and white tights with a coordinating pink and white cardigan.
Carrie doesn't often post photos of her husband with their children, last doing so when Wilf celebrated his fourth birthday at an incredible party.
Family celebrations
The Johnson family marked Wilf's fourth birthday last month and in images of the special day that Carrie shared to social media, the youngster could be seen enjoying a fun family day with his mum, siblings and dad.
In a snapshot with his father, the little boy could be seen gazing up at Boris as the pair were joined by a giant dress-up dinosaur.
Last week, the couple's youngest child, baby Frank, 11 months, was christened, and it looked like another day to remember.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, Carrie gave her followers a glimpse into the occasion – with some of the most adorable images!
In one, little Frank, who wore his mother's former christening robe in the cutest snapshot, was perched on the sofa, a yellow heart emoji covering the tiny tot's face for privacy and his strawberry blond hair styled into sweet curls.
Another behind-the-scenes picture showed the little boy's gorgeous cake, in shades of blue, white and grey with a touching elephant and balloon decoration on the top.
The Johnsons' home life
The couple tied the knot three years ago in an intimate Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral attended by just thirty guests. One of the most alluring features of the mansion they share, Grade-II listed Brightwell Manor, is undoubtedly the five acres of plush greenery it's built upon.
Carrie occasionally shares glimpses of her children's outdoorsy life on her Instagram account, which range from the kids tending to their pet chicks and ducks to enjoying delicious picnics al fresco.
Overseas adventures
While the family love life in the country, they also like to travel, with Carrie recently sharing an exotic series of snaps from her whirlwind break to Los Angeles with her youngest son.
The busy mum also posted a series of cheerful snaps showing her young children playing together on the beach in what appeared to be Italy.