Carrie Johnson shares gorgeous photo of son Wilfred - and check out his fashion sense

Carrie Johnson is enjoying a wintery scene with her family as they headed out for a short winter walk and young Wilfred, three, and the youngster is already a budding fashionista in the making.

The young man was seen standing in the grass in a pair of blue Wellington boots alongside a tartan shirt and matching trousers. His little bobble hat was incredibly adorable, with Wilfred rocking one that sported several fire engines. In her caption, Carrie teased: "Can never have too much tartan."

The 35-year-old shares three children with husband Boris Johnson, the former prime minister of the United Kingdom. Alongside Wilfred, the couple are also parents to daughter Romy, two, and son, Frank, six months.

On Boxing Day, the family-of-five enjoyed a country walk close to their home, Brightwell Manor. Carrie shared several photos of their outing on her, showing her all wrapped up whilst carrying her youngest child, Frank, in a baby carrier.

Wilfred rocked a whole tartan ensemble (Instagram)

Boris also joined in on the fun, and was snapped by Carrie carrying their daughter, Romy, on his back, comfortably sitting in a backpack carrier. The doting father was also appropriately dressed for the occasion, wearing a dark green jacket, matching trousers and Wellington boots.

Ahead of Christmas, Carrie took to social media to share several snaps of their preperations. The video clips and photos including Wilfred and Romy sat by the fire while ringing bells and putting out a mince pie for Santa Claus.

Carrie is a proud mum to her children (Instagram)

Another photo showed Wilfred playing with a nativity set, as well as the family attending an event with Father Christmas.

Boris also made an appearance in the snaps, as he gave two thumbs up to the camera while dressed as Santa and decorating the family's Christmas tree, while little Wilfred sat on the bottom step, watching his dad at work.

Carrie shares her children with Boris (ADRIAN DENNIS)

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What lovely children what a magical time for you all," while another person added: "I can feel the atmosphere in your home from your photos! Love the one of Boris up the ladder in his Father Xmas outfit! Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas."

Carrie also revealed how they were making Christmas morning extra special for the youngsters, as she filmed snowy footprints from Santa Claus making their way out of the house through the kitchen door.