Carrie Johnson shares unseen detail of sprawling family garden

Carrie Johnson arrives for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Getty)

Carrie Johnson's family home, Brightwell Manor, is truly the stuff of fairytales, and on Friday, the mother-of-three shared an incredible, unseen detail of her sprawling family garden.

The former media rep, who shares her £3.8 million Oxfordshire home with her husband Boris Johnson and their three children, posted a photo of a beautiful blossom tree that features in the almost five-acre garden of their abode.

"The blossom in our garden is so cheering," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a green love heart emoji.

Brightwell Manor is a Grade II-listed building and is over 400 years old. It is situated in Brightwell-cum-Sotwell a quaint little village in Oxfordshire.

The property is steeped in history, with the oldest parts of the home dating all the way back to the 1600s.

Other details of the vast garden include a duck pond with its own family of ducks that were gifted to the Johnsons by their neighbours, a walled garden and a babbling moat.

The Johnson ducks (Instagram)

The outdoor space is the perfect place for Carrie's three children, Wilfred, three, Romy, two and baby Frank to play together and are often seen on Carrie's social media paying their feathery companions a visit.

Inside the home boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and multiple open fireplaces. The interior design couldn't be more cosy, think hardwood furnishings, frilly cushions and homely personalised soft furnishings.

Wilfred and Romy love their feathery companions

Despite their beautiful home, the Johnsons love travelling and recently returned from their half-term staycation in Somerset.

The family-of-five appeared to have a very special trip and were pictured visiting stately homes, walking on the beach and stopping for tea and cake.

One sweet photo saw Carrie's eldest two children enjoying a sweet treat. Wilfred was seen in the snap biting into a delicious-looking iced current bun alongside his two-year-old sister Romy, who tucked into a piece of cheesecake topped with raspberries.

Carrie revealed the weather didn't hold out for their family holiday, but did manage to capture her eldest standing underneath a bright, beautiful rainbow during a trip to the beach.

She wrote: "Typical British half term hols so far. It’s rained, the sun has come out for five mins and then it’s rained again. But this rainbow gave us such joy on the beach in Somerset today."