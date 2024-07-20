Carrie Johnson shows off ginormous family garden in £3.5 million mansion

Carrie Johnson's family home couldn't be more idyllic. The Oxfordshire property boasts tennis courts, a walled garden, and even a moated castle. On Friday, the mother of three shared a detailed look at her almost five-acre garden.

Boris Johnson's wife, 36, took to her Instagram Stories with a video of her sprawling grounds in the sunshine as she went to feed her family of ducks, who reside in the large duck pond in the middle of the grounds. See the full video below.

Captioning the post, Carrie penned: "Feeding time," and filmed herself walking over to the lively flock as they made their way into the water.

The clip beautifully showed off the gargantuan willow trees and sprawling green space surrounding the pond, the perfect place for Carrie's three children, Wilfred, four, Romy, three, and Frankie, one, to play.

Carrie showed her flock of ducks enjoying their food

A second clip showed the ducks quacking with delight as they ate their food from a trough. As well as the vast space and giant trees, fans also got a quick glimpse of the beautiful orange flowers that sit on the riverbed.

Carrie has recently returned to her countryside mansion after enjoying an exciting girl's trip away with her friend and Hollywood facialist, Adeela Crown. The duo headed to Munich, where they enjoyed a lavish couple of days going for lunch, seeing the sights, and doing a bit of shopping.

Carrie bought her daughter a traditional German dress (Instagram)

The former media rep revealed the sweet moment she reunited with her youngest son, Frankie, following her jaunt overseas. Captioning a sweet photo, she simply penned: "Home," alongside a red love heart emoji.

The image showed Frankie snuggled into his mother's cherry red cardigan while wearing an adorable babygrow adorned with lambs.

Carrie also had her eye on a light-up globe for Wilfred (Instagram)

While on holiday, Carrie's brood of three seldom left her mind, which was clear from the photos she shared featuring present ideas for them. She revealed she bought Romy a traditional German dress in a fabulous pink and blue colour palette. "And obviously I had to buy this for my daughter. I'm part Austrian (on my mother's side), so I remember having similar outfits when I was little," she penned.

Meanwhile, she got a great gift idea for her son Wilf: a light-up globe. Carrie added: "Then did some shopping. Made a note of this beautiful light-up globe to get Wilf for Christmas," alongside a photo of the globe in question.